A glimpse Filipino award-winning author Candy Gourlay’s literary journey



DUBAI – As a child, Candy Quimpo Gourlay had always loved reading novels that inspired her to imagine the different worlds that lie between the pages recalling “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott as one of her all-time favorites.

Now an accomplished author, the Filipina writes books for children. Her first book titled “Tall Story” which was released in 2010 won the National Children’s Book Award of the Philippines in 2012 and the Crystal Kite Award for Europe in 2011.

The award-winning book was also shortlisted for other prizes such as the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize, the Branford Boase Award, the Blue Peter Book Award, the UKLA Children’s Book Prize, and nominated also for the Carnegie Medal.

Gourlay told Kabayan Weekly in an exclusive interview that she did not intend to become a book author but had always had the passion for reading novels. Before becoming a writer, she first worked as a journalist in the Philippines from 1984 to 1989.

After getting married, she moved to London, United Kingdom (UK), and continued to work as a writer working in various publications such as the Marketing Magazine and the Inter Press Service in the city.

Juggling her time between motherhood and work, she eventually stopped and her journey to penning down her own books started.

“It was hard at first. I was rejected multiple times. Nobody wanted to publish me,” Gourlay said.

Eventually, one publication said yes and her journey as an author started. After the success of her first book, she went on to write her second book titled “Shine” which was released in 2013.

The novel also received positive reviews winning the Crystal Kite Award for the British Isles and Irelands in 2014 and was longlisted for the Guardian Children’s Fiction Prize.

Gourlay was in town over the weekend to speak at the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature. However, this was not the first time the Filipina was in town. She was also previously invited to speak at the Sharjah International Book Fair in the past.

She held workshops for children aged eight to 12 on Thursday, March 9, to conduct a session of mythology in storytelling as her books were highly influenced by myths all over the world, especially from the Philippines.

On Friday, Gourlay was part of the panel that shared what type of children’s book everyone should read. She was joined by Jill Dawson, Abi Elphinstone, and Yvette Judge, the CEO of the Emirates Literature Foundation. She later shared her journey on book writing at another session on the same day.

Chosen as one of the panels for “International Women’s Day 2017: Be Bold for Change”, the Filipina was joined by other exemplary guests such as Jo Malone, Kei Miller, and Noura Al Noman.

The award-winning author also grabbed the chance to visit multiple schools and interact with schoolchildren in the UAE including The Philippine School Dubai. Gourlay also met with Filipino community in Dubai.

After meeting numerous young aspiring writers in the UAE, she mentioned that they should keep writing to their hearts’ content.

“Write your soul into your stories,” Gourlay advised.

She also urged them to choose one type of style one would like to write before writing their stories. The award-winning author shared that it was only when she started writing her Filipino roots into her stories that her books were picked up and were positively received by many.

Gourlay revealed that she will be releasing her third book in 2018 which would be revolving around the pre-colonial times of the Philippines.