Gina Iniong debuts in MMA’s Kings of Destiny in Manila

BAGUIO CITY – One baby step at a time.

This is in the mind of Gina Iniong as she takes on Filipino-English Natalie Gonzales Hills on April 21 at the Mall of Asia arena as her ONE Championship debut and a step closer to her goal of facing MMA’s One Women’s Atomweight champion Angela Lee.

Iniong, a Team Lakay stalwart who is just as impressive as One Championship lightweight champion and teammate Eduard Folayang, seeks to face the “Unstoppable” Lee inside the octagon and hopefully wrest the coveted gold-plated belt.

But first, Iniong said, April 3, that all her focus is directed towards Hill.

“This fight might be [my] door to a world title fight. You will never know if your next fight will be a title fight. I will just give my 100 percent for this bout,” she stressed as she continues with her training at the Team Lakay gym in Baguio.

The 27 year old Iniong has a professional MMA record of four wins against two losses before jumping into the ONE Championship earlier this year after being a free agent.

Nicknamed the “Conviction”, Iniong hopes that one day her dream match against Lee will become a reality.

“It has been considered for more than two years as a dream match-up. Now, it’s possible to happen because I am now part of the ONE Championship roster,” she said.

“Of course, I want to face Angela Lee for the belt. It’s one of my main goals in this organization.” She knows that if she plays her cards right against Hills, a date with Lee may well be on the horizon for her.

Iniong has been in the sights of ONE Championship for several years now since winning three of her four career victories with thrilling finishes, which include two impressive submissions.

Team Lakay’s 5-foot-2 atomweight standout also owns notable victories over the likes of French fighter Nathalie Heidel and Japanese veteran Mei Yamaguchi.

In her last bout under a regional MMA promotion in January 2016, Iniong submitted Spanish combatant Vanessa Rico Fernandez with a heel lock in the first round.

Now competing on a bigger international MMA stage, Iniong seeks to leave a lasting impression in her debut against Hills, who has a win-loss-draw record of 1-4-0.

“I don’t want to put the cart before the horse. Nathalie Gonzales Hills is my main priority right now. I must win this first before anything else,” she stressed.

“I am grateful for the opportunity that has been given to me by ONE Championship. With my promotional debut being held in the Philippines, I will be able to show fans who I am as a fighter. Filipino fans are very passionate about MMA. I promise to give them a night to remember,” she added.

ONE Championship: Kings of Destiny will have as its main event the first title defense of Folayang (17-5-0) against Malaysian EV Ting (13-3-0) as well as another Team Lakay warrior in Kevin Belingon (14-5-0) against Finnish Toni Tauru (11-4-1) in one of the undercards.

By: Sam Bautista