Gilas Pilipinas pool for 2017 complete

DUBAI – The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) on Sunday, January 22, announced its official 24-man Philippine National Basketball Team training pool.

As expected from basketball enthusiasts, the selection caused reactions as they released the composition of the line-up.

Returning coach Chot Reyes will choose from the pool the final 12 for the 2017 SEABA Championship, the 2017 FIBA Asia Cup in Beirut, Lebanon, the 2017 SEA Games in Jakarta, Indonesia and the first window of qualifiers for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

The 24-man pool is a mix of new and old faces.

“We chose players who will be at the peak of their careers in 3 years’ time.

“I think it’s a very young team. It’s balanced and I think it’s got the combination of everything we need to run the system that we want to run,” Reyes was quoted byrappler.com report.

The returning coach added that he likes the combination of youth and veterans, noting that the pool is an excellent mix.

The formation of the pool is to strengthen the relationship between the PBA and the country’s basketball federation in seeking international excellence for Philippine Basketball.

The 24-man line up is composed of:

1. Carl Bryan Cruz (Alaska)

2. Kevin Ferrer (Ginebra)

3. Mac Belo (Blackwater)

4. Von Pessumal (Globalport)

5. Russel Escoto (Mahindra)

6. Ed Daquioag (Meralco)

7. Alfonzo Gotladera (NLEX)

8. Matthew Wright (Phoenix)

9. Mike Tolomia (Rain or Shine)

10. Arnold Van Opstal (San Miguel)

11. Jio Jalalon (Star)

12. RR Pogoy (TNT)

Newly-announced additions.

13. Calvin Abueva (Alaska)

14. Art Dela Cruz (Blackwater)

15. Japeth Aguilar (Baranga Ginebra)

16. Terrence Romeo (Globalport)

17. LA Revilla (Mahindra)

18. Jonathan Grey (Meralco)

19. Bradwyn Guinto (NLEX)

20. Norbert Torres (Phoenix)

21. Raymond Almazan (Rain or Shine)

22. June Mar Fajardo (San Miguel)

23. Paul Lee (Star)

24. Jayson Castro (TNT)

By: Ryan Namia