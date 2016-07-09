Gilas 4.0 off to a tough war

The latest incarnation of Gilas Pilipinas is met with mixed reactions, although most people believe in the decision-making of coach Tab Baldwin. Besides, there is the Pinoy crowd to act as the team’s sixth man. It’s a crowd that might include no less than the new President voted by 16 million Filipinos and brought to Malacanang by destiny.

Tough opponents

The fourth version of Gilas Pilipinas is off to a war called Olympic Qualifying Tournament that can only be described as tough considering it will be facing France and New Zealand, both teams placed higher in FIBA ranking. France is 5th in the world while NZ is 21st, still seven notches higher than the Philippines which is ranked 28th.

The Gilas squad, which needs to end up as champion in the short qualifying challenge to go to Rio Olympics, faced France on July 5, Tuesday, then NZ the following night (July 6).

“In the Philippines, we all know that basketball is a religion. Filipinos love basketball and this love is something that seems ingrained in us all,” said Kat Luna-Abelarde, FVP and Head of Wireless Consumer Operations for Smart.

PLDT and Smart are the presenting partners of the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Sour-graping Beast

France is actually bannered by NBA’s Tony Parker and Boris Diaw, both playing for the mighty San Antonio Spurs which finished last NBA season with a 67-15 record.

The final 12 in the Gilas line-up is going to the games not without some drama. The two players who were cut, L.A. Tenorio and Calvin Abueva, were somehow surprise choices since the former is considered to fill in the shoes of the veteran Jimmy Alapag while the latter joined the tryouts right after winning the Best Player of the Conference in PBA’s Commissioner’s Cup.

Abueva, in particular, showed his apparent disgust after handing out his jerseys to sports scribes and fans because “hindi ko na kailangan yan” or something to that effect.

Well, Abueva was kind of sour graping and he was publicly showing it. He could have handled the situation better to foster the positive vibes his teammates needed.

But then again, he was just being human. Those who made it to the magic 12 should use the reaction from the so-called The Beast to motivate themselves, especially those thought likely to miss the bus because Tenorio and Abueva were kind of shoo-ins.

Gilas’ 12-man pool picked by coach Tab Baldwin are Jayson Castro, Ranidel de Ocampo, Troy Rosario, Ryan Reyes, Gabe Norwood, Jeff Chan, June Mar Fajardo, Marc Pingris, Japeth Aguilar, Terence Romeo, Andray Blatche, and Bobby Ray Parks Jr.