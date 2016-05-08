Gideki sweeps off Prophecies, wins 2016 PHBL Season 2

It was a close fight encounter between Gideki and Prophecies in the Season 2 championship game of Pinoy Hoops Basketball League (PHBL). The two teams played their hearts out even during the first part of the game, with a 14-all at the first quarter and Prophecies with just a point lead, 34-33 at the end of the first half.
Finals MVP Caryl Darwin Nodado and Season MVP Jhomar Abellar paced Gideki with 9 and 8 points, respectively, creating a 7-point lead against its opponent in the third quarter.
Gideki was quicker off the mark again in the final quarter and took a sizable stretch, 12-point lead. Even if Renz Cagalawan and Abe Marco Dimayuga of Prophecies refused to go down without a fight and rallied their way to a 10-point comeback, it was already too late.
Gideki took home the championship trophy with a final score 74-72.
Season’s team champion Gideki was awarded a trophy, AED 4,000 cash, and medals for each member. On the other hand, second placer Prophecies took home a trophy and medals for each of its members.
Season 3 of ANTBL will kick off on May 27 at Dubai Modern Education School.
FZZASs <a href="[Link deleted][url=[Link deleted][link=[Link deleted][Link deleted]
I always spent my half an hour to read this website’s posts every day along with a mug of coffee.
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be really something that I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and very broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!
Unquestionably believe that which you said. Your favorite justification seemed to be on the web the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get irked while people think about worries that they just don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people can take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really well written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful info. Thanks for the post. I’ll certainly return.
Captain Randall, who just happens to be the spitting image of his descendant clothed in full redcoat regalia, is a ruthless adversary who will complicate Claire’s life over and over again. pouffed pouffes poulard poulter poultry pounced pouncer pounces. foggages foggiest foghorns fogyisms foilable foilsman foilsmen foisting.
Hi to every , for the reason that I am truly eager of reading this blog’s post to be updated regularly. It carries good material.
Hello there, I found your site by means of Google at the same time as searching for a similar matter, your web site came up, it seems great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
This post on the topic of how to embed a YouTube video code is actually helpful in favor of new internet people. Nice occupation, keep it up.
Whats Taking place i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It positively useful and it has aided me out loads. I hope to give a contribution & assist different users like its aided me. Great job.
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an shakiness over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this hike.
Inside YouTube video embed script you can also specify parameters according to your wish like width, height or even border colors.
Right here is the right blog for anybody who hopes to understand this topic. You know a whole lot its almost hard to argue with you (not that I actually will need to…HaHa). You definitely put a brand new spin on a subject that has been written about for ages.Great stuff, just excellent!
Excellent research, I just voted for this exacting on a new colleague who was simply burden fairly examination in that. Plus they just purchased me lunchtime because I ran crossways it regarding him grin For that reason satisfactory, i’ll rephrase that: Thanks pertaining to lunch! Whenever you’ve an unbeaten administration you’ve got a dictatorship. by Badger Azines Truman.
Saw your material, and hope you publish more soon.
For my study reasons, I at all times used to get the video lectures from YouTube, because it is straightforward to fan-out from there.
An intriguing discussion is definitely worth comment. I believe that you need to publish more on this subject matter, it may not be a taboo subject but usually people don’t talk about these topics. To the next! Many thanks!!
Hello There. I discovered your blog using msn. That is an extremely neatly written article. I’ll make sure to bookmark it and come back to read extra of your helpful info. Thank you for the post. I’ll definitely return.
I haven’t checked in here for a while because I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are great quality so I guess I will add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Amid the most successful applications of anaerobic treatment for the oxidation of toxic pollutants is the case of the treatment of effluent in the plastic industry containing high concentrations of terephthalate. Septic system owners who have utilized Pro – Biotic Scrubber in their septic tank and leach fields or drain fields have found that the sludge and material that traditionally can back-up a system and cause it to fail is actually eliminated, making the system run more efficiently and prevent long-term failures and maintenance costs. The biological infiltration uses two types of bacteria: the bacteria that oxidise ammonia to nitrite (nitrosomonas) and the bacteria that oxidise nitrite to nitrate (nitrobacter).
bookmarked!!, I love your blog!
Hi there, I found your web site by the use of Google while looking for a similar subject, your site came up, it appears to be like great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks. Hello there, just became alert to your weblog through Google, and located that it is truly informative. I’m gonna watch out for brussels. I will appreciate for those who proceed this in future. A lot of folks shall be benefited out of your writing. Cheers!
Hi there, I discovered your web site by means of Google at the same time as looking for a related subject, your web site got here up, it appears great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks. Hi there, just became alert to your weblog through Google, and found that it is really informative. I am gonna be careful for brussels.
Hello, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam responses? If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or anything you can advise? I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any support is very much appreciated.
The complete subject line is the post to your wall; if you want to upload an image you attach it to the email. GPS Tracking device can fit in any device and is available in all sizes with which tracking and locating of your belongings has become easier and efficient.
publicar anuncios gratis
Soundbars take a large step forward by putting everything in one small package. They took another chairlift to the top of Parsenn Bowl which has a breath taking 12,000 plus foot view of the mountain that was carved out by the forces of nature millions of years ago. The writers of those comments will earn 500 Gather Points’ each.
Hello i am kavin, its my first occasion to commenting anyplace, when i read this piece of writing i thought i could also create comment due to this brilliant post.
I’m extremely impressed together with your writing abilities and also with the layout for your weblog. Is this a paid subject matter or did you customize it yourself? Anyway stay up the nice high quality writing, it’s uncommon to see a nice weblog like this one nowadays..
I’ve been exploring for a bit for any high quality articles or blog posts on this sort of area . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this website. Studying this information So i am satisfied to convey that I’ve an incredibly good uncanny feeling I found out just what I needed. I such a lot certainly will make certain to do not omit this site and provides it a look regularly.
Im obliged for the article.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
Great blog! Do you ave any tips for aspiring writers? I’m planning to sfart my own website soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you propose starting with a freee platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m totally confused .. Any recommendations? Appreciate it!
My brother suggested I might like this website. He was entirely right. This post actually made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your content seem to be running off the screen in Chrome. I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with internet browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know. The style and design look great though! Hope you get the issue solved soon. Kudos
Hi there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it’s truly informative. I am going to watch out for brussels.
My brother recommended I might like this web site. He was totally right. This post actually made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
I have not checked in here for a while because I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are good quality so I guess I will add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend
Hey there! Quick question that’s totally off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My blog looks weird when viewing from my iphone 4. I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to fix this issue. If you have any suggestions, please share. Thank you!
Thanks for any other informative website. The place else may just I am getting that type of info written in such an ideal approach? I’ve a project that I am just now running on, and I’ve been at the look out for such information.
This allows smartphone kaufen MOBI to spread reliable internet access or you at your smartphone to the approach. 50 ounces Powered by a tactile” push” feel and a metallic finish completes the look of your gadget on your smartphone plan will allow you to share the pictures.
Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the images aren’t loading properly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different web browsers and both show the same outcome.
Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this website. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very difficult to get that “perfect balance” between usability and visual appeal. I must say you have done a fantastic job with this. Additionally, the blog loads very fast for me on Opera. Superb Blog!
It certainly is nearly impossible to come across well-qualified readers on this area, in addition you come across as like you be aware of those things you’re talking about! With Thanks
Hey! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with SEO?I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good results.If you know of any please share. Kudos!
I am glad that I noticed this website, precisely the right information that I was searching for! .
My brother recommended I might like this web site. He was totally right. This post actually made my day. You cann’t imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
I have been surfing online greater than three hours as of late, but I by no means discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours. It is lovely price enough for me. In my opinion, if all web owners and bloggers made excellent content material as you probably did, the internet will likely be much more useful than ever before.
Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this site. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very hard to get that “perfect balance” between usability and appearance. I must say you have done a excellent job with this. Additionally, the blog loads super quick for me on Internet explorer. Superb Blog!
I was suggested this web site by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my difficulty. You’re amazing! Thanks!
The Zune concentrates on being a Portable Media Player. Not a web browser. Not a game machine. Maybe in the future it’ll do even better in those areas, but for now it’s a fantastic way to organize and listen to your music and videos, and is without peer in that regard. The iPod’s strengths are its web browsing and apps. If those sound more compelling, perhaps it is your best choice.
I simply want to mention I am just very new to weblog and honestly savored this web-site. More than likely I’m likely to bookmark your blog . You really have terrific articles and reviews. Thanks a bunch for sharing your website.
I’m still learning from you, but I’m making my way to the top as well. I absolutely liked reading all that is written on your website.Keep the tips coming. I enjoyed it!
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!
online loans fast
<a href="[Link deleted]advance
direct lending
[url=[Link deleted]advance[/url]
fast money now
applying for a personal loan
<a href="[Link deleted]with no credit
vacation loans
[url=[Link deleted]loans lenders[/url]
montel loans
buy viagra generics nl
<a href="[Link deleted]100 mg
order cialis online with mastercard
[url=[Link deleted]viagra online[/url]
viagra medicina online levitra
payday loans salt lake city utah
<a href="[Link deleted]for bad credit
payday loans gulfport ms
[url=[Link deleted]payday loans[/url]
what is unsecured loan
cialis best buy
<a href="[Link deleted]20mg price
buy cialis online in u.k
[url=[Link deleted]tablets 20mg[/url]
best place order cialis
buy black cialis online
<a href="[Link deleted]20mg
cialis uk sale
[url=[Link deleted]pharmacy tadalafil 20mg[/url]
can you buy cialis over the counter in canada
best place order levitra
<a href="[Link deleted]coupon
buy levitra online canada
[url=[Link deleted]prices[/url]
levitra buy no prescription
smart cash loans
<a href="[Link deleted]loans online
payday loans in aurora co
[url=[Link deleted]online[/url]
payday loans no checks
bad credit loans nj
[url=[Link deleted]without credit checks[/url]
<a href="[Link deleted]loans in calgary
personal loan fair credit
[url=[Link deleted]lenders bad credit loans[/url]
<a href="[Link deleted]dollar loan
loans for the disabled
[url=[Link deleted]loans[/url]
<a href="[Link deleted]lenders for payday loans
think cash
[url=[Link deleted]advance omaha ne[/url]
<a href="[Link deleted]credit payday loans no brokers
i need money desperately
[url=[Link deleted]pay day loans[/url]
<a href="[Link deleted]credit payday loans online
city loan fast cash
[url=[Link deleted]advance columbus ohio[/url]
<a href="[Link deleted]loans san diego
day payday loan
[url=[Link deleted]approval payday loans[/url]
<a href="[Link deleted]loans fair credit
nearest payday loan store
[url=[Link deleted]to get a small loan[/url]
<a href="[Link deleted]teletrack payday loan companies
money lending
buy cialis in europe
<a href="[Link deleted]cialis 10mg
cheapest 20 mg cialis
[url=[Link deleted]20 mg best price[/url]
real cialis for sale
online loan company
[url=[Link deleted]need a payday loan[/url]
<a href="[Link deleted]for a personal loan with bad credit
payday loans no credit
[url=[Link deleted]
<a href="[Link deleted]money payday loan
direct loan services
[url=[Link deleted]secured loan[/url]
<a href="[Link deleted]load
personal signature loan
[url=[Link deleted]credit loan[/url]
<a href="[Link deleted]loans
where can i get a small loan with bad credit
[url=[Link deleted]shop online[/url]
<a href="[Link deleted]loans
online payday loans utah
[url=[Link deleted]rates personal loans[/url]
<a href="[Link deleted]unsecured loans
microloans
[url=[Link deleted]cash advance lenders[/url]
<a href="[Link deleted]loans same day
unsecured loan bad credit
[url=[Link deleted]loans in tuscaloosa al[/url]
<a href="[Link deleted]day payday loan
cash advances