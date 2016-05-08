Gideki sweeps off Prophecies, wins 2016 PHBL Season 2

It was a close fight encounter between Gideki and Prophecies in the Season 2 championship game of Pinoy Hoops Basketball League (PHBL). The two teams played their hearts out even during the first part of the game, with a 14-all at the first quarter and Prophecies with just a point lead, 34-33 at the end of the first half.

Finals MVP Caryl Darwin Nodado and Season MVP Jhomar Abellar paced Gideki with 9 and 8 points, respectively, creating a 7-point lead against its opponent in the third quarter.

Gideki was quicker off the mark again in the final quarter and took a sizable stretch, 12-point lead. Even if Renz Cagalawan and Abe Marco Dimayuga of Prophecies refused to go down without a fight and rallied their way to a 10-point comeback, it was already too late.

Gideki took home the championship trophy with a final score 74-72.

Season’s team champion Gideki was awarded a trophy, AED 4,000 cash, and medals for each member. On the other hand, second placer Prophecies took home a trophy and medals for each of its members.

Season 3 of ANTBL will kick off on May 27 at Dubai Modern Education School.