Get free consultation from Filipino pediatrician in Dubai

Filipino pediatrician specialist

DUBAI – Head down Prime Medical Center main branch in Deira, Dubai this weekend to avail a free consultation for your child from Dr. Ma. Theresa Madronero.

Located opposite Reef Mall, the free consultation is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 25. The Filipina is one of the few Filipino pediatrician specialists to practice in Dubai.

Previously working in Bahrain for five years, Madronero started her own practice for almost eight years in Polomolok, South Cotabato, in the Philippines.

“A yearly physical examination by the family pediatrician is an important part of a child’s healthcare. A visit to the pediatrician provides the necessary wellness guidance and advice, such as checking the weight and height, blood pressure for those older than three years old, and possible signs of diabetes, particularly for the overweight and obese,” the pediatrician specialist said.

Madronero graduated from the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery at the University of Santo Tomas where she took B.S. Microbiology and finished her residency training at the Medical Center Paranaque.

The pediatrician is a member of the Philippine Medical Association and Philippine Paediatric Society, Inc. She looks forward to meeting her fellow kababayans on Friday and encourage parents to check their children’s health annually.