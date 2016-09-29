Genet Medical Center staff launch medical mission at Philippine Embassy

ABU DHABI—In line with its mission to be the most caring medical center in the region and to be the benchmark among healthcare providers, Genet Medical Center’s (GMC) doctors and top management conducted a medical mission last week for Filipinos sheltered in the Philippine Embassy.

About 46 individuals benefited from free medical check-ups and free basic medicines for cough, cold, and flu.

Two Filipino doctors carried out the mission with the back up support from GMC staff, coordinated by the Philippine Embassy’s OWWA.

“We would like to share with Filipinos our noble services and by providing free medical check-up is a form of our social responsibility to expatriates in the emirates,” quoted Jaison John, managing director at GMC.

He noted that 90 percent of the doctors and specialists at GMC are Filipinos, and this is one of the reasons why they return the favor to Filipinos through medical missions.

GMC has doctors for general and internal medicine, gynecology, pediatrics and dentistry for patients of any nationalities.

Located along Murror road in Abu Dhabi, the physical get up of the clinic itself minimizes pain and sorrow and gives the aesthetic ambience by the caring doctors and staff.

For more information about GMC, visit www.genetmedicalcenter.com or call 02 666 9945.