Future watchdogs trained in KW’s 6th journalism workshop

DUBAI – In its continued support for the Filipino community, Kabayan Weekly, together with the Knights of Rizal–Dubai Emarat, hosted its 6th Journalism Workshop at the Boracay, Asiana Hotel in Deira, Dubai, on Saturday, April 29, to some 150 Filipino students studying in the country in an effort to share the challenging but exciting world of journalism to future watchdogs of society.

For this year’s edition, the workshop saw five Filipino schools in the UAE: The New Filipino Private School (NFPS), Far Eastern Private Schools (FEPS Al Shahba and Al Azra), United International Private School (UIPS), and Abu Dhabi’s Philippine Emirates Private School (PEPS), participating.

The one-day workshop included categories for elementary and secondary students. It featured Editorial Writing, Editorial Cartooning, Lay outing, Feature Writing, Sports Writing, On-The-Spot painting competition (elementary and secondary), Technology Writing, News Writing, and Photojournalism. The facilitators for these fields were members of Kabayan Weekly staff and the Knights of Rizal.

With the theme “Heroism and Campus Journalism: Rizalian Influences for a Sustainable Society,” Kabayan Weekly’s Publisher and an active member of KOR-Dubai, Atallah Habib, said in his opening remarks that the reason behind the workshop is to instill in the souls, hearts and minds of the youth the greatness and the legacy of Dr. Jose Rizal through journalism.

He thanked the sponsors and the staff who made the event possible.

For his part, Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes seconded what Habib said.

“[The Knights of Rizal], the faculty and the Kabayan Weekly. . . we are trying to inculcate in our youth na mahalaga pa rin ang mga achievements ni Rizal bilang bayani ng Filipino.

“Hindi lang bayani ng Filipino sa Pilipinas, but more so sa Filipinos around the world and particularly in the UAE,” he added.

He also shared that he asked his colleagues in the United States to come up with a similar workshop like Kabayan Weekly’s “because it is important that not only do you have Rizalian idea in you but you are able to write and inspire others through your words.”

At least two representatives from each school participated in each category.

The students, mostly staff members of their school newspapers, were given an hour to digest the topics from their respective facilitators, and another hour to write their own compositions.

Kabayan Weekly also distributed vouchers to the students and teachers in the workshop.

The sponsors of the event were Instant Cash, Crocs, Marrybrown, Genghis Grill, Master Express Supermarket, Onyx, Smart Baby and Asiana Hotel.