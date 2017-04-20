With friends’s help, Marcos pays protest fee

MANILA – Former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos made his first installment payment required from him by Supreme Court as his poll protest fee against Vice President Leni Robredo.

The SC, seating as Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET) required Marcos of pay Php66 million as protest fee with half required to be paid by April 17. The balance must be paid on or before July 14. The amount will be used by the PET to transport the election paraphernalia to the electoral tribunal for their review, the www.sunstar.com.ph reported.

Marcos said that he was able to raise the amount through his supporters and friends.

“Sila and kumuha ng suporta at tulong para mabuo and Php36.02 million,” Marcos claimed.

He hopes that with the payment of the first installment, the justices will be compelled to begin the preliminary conference on his petition.

“Masyadong nang matagal ang isang taon. Mag-iisang taon na mula nung nakaraang halalan ngayon hindi pa alam ng taong bayan kung sino ba talaga ang nanalong bise presidente nung nakaraang halalan,” Marcos stressed.

Marcos filed an electoral protest with the PET contesting the win of Robredo in last year’s polls by a mere 200,000 votes. He petitioned the PET to nullify the results of the vice presidential election and open contested election returns.

Marcos is contesting votes cast in favor of Robredo in Lanao del Sur, Basilan, and Maguindanao.

The SC likewise ordered Robredo to pay PhP15,439,000 since was also contesting vote results in 8,042 clustered precincts.

By: Sam Bautista