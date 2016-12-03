Frequently Asked Questions: Annulment, Divorce

Frequently Asked Questions: Annulment

The Family Code of the Philippines provides limited grounds for filing a petition for annulment. The most common ground to render a marriage void is Article 36 – psychological incapacity. Thus, if either party cannot comply with the essential marital obligations (to live together, observe mutual love, respect, fidelity, and render mutual help and support), the marriage can be declared void ab initio.

How is annulment filed?

• Starts with the filing of the petition with the Family Court

• The court will notify the other party to give his or her side

• If the public prosecutor determines that there is no collusion between the parties, the case will be set for pre-trial so parties can agree on the facts surrounding the case

• The parties will submit evidence for the evaluation of the court

• If the court finds the petition meritorious, it will issue the decree of annulment

Can annulment be filed outside of the Philippines?

No. Annulment can only be filed in the Philippines even if you married abroad. However, you can file the petition even if you are living abroad as follows:

• Sign the Petition

• Notarize and authenticate at the Philippine Embassy or Consulate

• Your lawyer will file the Petition in the Philippines

Will I be required to go to court?

Yes. Your presence in court is absolutely necessary during the pre-trial conference and oral testimony. If the other party filed the case, your presence is not required.

Is there a way for me not to attend the trial because of tight work schedule?

No. Your appearance is mandatory, but you can schedule your testimony immediately after the pre-trial conference so you will just need to be in the Philippines once.

How can I file the Petition if I lost contact with my wife/husband?

Your petition needs to be published in a newspaper of general circulation once a week for three consecutive weeks.

Is there a guarantee that my marriage will be annulled/declared void?

There is no guarantee. The success of your Petition will always depend on the merits of your case

+++++

Frequently Asked Questions: Divorce

Filipinos are governed by Philippine laws relating to family rights and duties or to the status, condition and legal capacity, even though living abroad. A divorce decree secured by a Filipino from a foreign court will not be recognized in the Philippines but will have legal and binding effect in jurisdictions where divorce is recognized.

Can I apply for divorce in UAE even I got married in the Philippines?

Yes, but it will not be recognized in the Philippines. Your divorce will only be valid in UAE and other jurisdictions which recognize divorce – basically the whole world except the Philippines and Vatican.

What is the divorce process in the UAE?

• Starts with the registration with the court’s Moral & Family Guidance section.

• A marriage counselor will mediate between the husband and wife for a possible reconciliation.

• If saving the marriage is unlikely, the case will be endorsed to the courts.

• If the other party is outside the UAE, the court will order that a notice be sent to him or her by courier. Publication will also be required.

• If the judge is convinced that sufficient reasons exist to grant the divorce, a divorce decree will be issued.

• It takes about 2 months to secure the decree of divorce.

Do I need to get the approval/consent of my spouse?

No. Divorce will be granted even if your spouse does not approve of it.

Will I be liable for bigamy in the Philippines if I remarry in the UAE?

No. The criminal laws of the Philippines do not apply for acts committed outside the Philippines. Since you married in the UAE, the Philippine criminal courts do not have jurisdiction even if you return to the Philippines.