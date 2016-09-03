Free zone entities | Medical treatment entry permit

Free zone entities

Atty. Barney, what are considered free zone entities here in the UAE? My friends and I are currently employed and we plan to put up a small enterprise although we don’t know where to start yet. Thank you for your support. – Mildred

There are a number of free zones in operation within the UAE. Each specialist free zone has its own rules and regulations. Regardless of free zone jurisdiction, the company can be 100 percent owned by foreign nationals and would enjoy tax-free status. However, by trading within the UAE, the company will attract customs duties.

A free zone limited liability company (FZ LLC) is ideal for you and your friends. The company will need a minimum of two shareholders (if there is only one owner, it will be a free zone establishment or FZE). The financial liability of each shareholder is limited to the amount of their respective paid-up capital. The free zone company can sponsor the visa of the shareholders and employees.

If you are employed, you will need to obtain a No Objection Certificate from your sponsor to set up a company. This requirement can be waived and your free zone registered agent should be able to assist you on the process. To give you an idea, you can start your own company with up to three visas for AED 35,000, inclusive of all fees.

Medical treatment entry permit

Atty. Barney, my mother works in Qatar and I would like to bring her here in the UAE for medical treatment because she is sick. We got no relatives there and it would be better for her to be confined and have her treatment here at Abu Dhabi so that she has companions. What should we do to bring her in the UAE for medical treatment? – Kriska

You need to apply for her medical treatment entry permit with the General Directorate of Naturalization and Residency (GDNR) to bring your mother in the UAE.

A medical treatment entry permit may be obtained by submitting the following to the Entry Permits Department of GDNR:

• Filled-up entry permit application form with an affixed colored photo of your mother signed and stamped by the UAE sponsor hospital

• Copy of her passport valid for at least six months

• Cheque with a refundable amount of AED 1,000

• Original or certified medical report

A fee of AED 550 must be paid and in case of urgent application, an additional AED 100 is needed. You will receive the entry permit by Empost or immediately in case of urgent application. Lastly, sponsor must be one of the hospitals in the UAE and the entry permit can be extended for another term of 90 days.