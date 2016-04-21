Free Wi-Fi project

Residents in certain provinces in the Philippines have a reason to be happy. Hopefully, by June this year, select areas in 12 regions will be the first to benefit from free public Wi-Fi as part of the government’s Free Wi-Fi Internet Access in Public Places project.

According to Sen. Ralph Recto, who sponsored the project’s funding in the 2015 and 2016 national budget, the ambitious project will cover a total of 1,049 sites, most of which are in Region 1 with 257 sites, National Capital Region with 186 sites, and Region 4-A with 135 sites.

The Free Wi-Fi Internet Access in Public Places project of the Department of Science and Technology’s (DOST) Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Office will bring Internet connectivity to class 4, 5, and 6 municipalities in the country.

Originally, the project was designed to cover only town plazas of 748 class 4, 5 and 6 municipalities, with a budget of 334 million pesos. But the Senate upgraded the project to have nationwide coverage. The project is now designed to provide not only free Wi-Fi in town plazas in municipalities, but also including transport terminals (train, sea and air), school yards, hospital lobbies, national government agencies, public parks and local government unit offices.

Under the sponsorship of Recto, the project was allocated a budget of P1.4 billion in 2015 and P1.65B this year.

Under the original plan, no-charge Wi-Fi access will be set up in selected airports, hospitals, public schools, plazas, seaports, government offices and other public places.

The idea is to choose installation areas which will yield the greatest public benefit. This, he said, is what DOST Secretary Mario Montejo and his team are doing: making sure the government gets more bytes and benefits out of the buck.

World Bank studies showed that for every 10 percent increase in broadband connectivity results in a 1.38 percent increase in Gross Domestic Product. According to Undersecretary Louis Casambre of the DOST-ICT Office, any increase in Internet connectivity through Free Wi-Fi Internet Access in Public Places will jump start economic development by giving access to e-Commerce, e-Learning, and e-Government tools to beneficiaries. These can increase their incomes and pushing their economic status upwards across the nation, especially those belonging in the countryside.

Casambre also added that most of the countryside is in a “vicious cycle,” where most citizens are unable to afford broadband Internet giving little to no incentive for private sector Internet Service Providers (ISP) to invest in the necessary network infrastructure for lack of an acceptable return on investment. This leads to lack of opportunity to reap the benefits that Internet connectivity has proven to bring.

Internet connectivity and Wi-Fi hotspots to most municipalities for the project will be sourced from the country’s ISPs, while in areas that do not have broadband connectivity/infrastructure, the DOST ICT Office intends to use TV White Space (TVWS) Technologies which was used to provide last mile connectivity in areas affected by the Bohol earthquake and Typhoon Yolanda. TVWS refers to the vacant frequencies located between broadcast TV channels, which can be used to provide wireless data connectivity to remote communities in the country.

“This is just the initial phase. We expect the DOTC-ICTO to expand the coverage of free Wi-Fi to all regions in the coming months,” the senator said, noting that the project aims to put free internet access to places where the public needs it the most, such as hospitals, and frontline government offices.

Recto said free Wi-Fi access in major government hospitals is important so that the sick and those who take care or treat them “can have a lifeline they can use to call a friend.”

Communication is important for families whose loved ones are admitted in hospitals, he stressed.

“If you’re a son of an OFW and you would like to get in touch with your father because your mom has been stricken ill, then you can do it within the hospital premises,” he said.

“If you’re at the NSO at may problema ka sa birth certificate mo, kung may access doon, pwede mong i-Viber ang kailangan pang dokumento,” Recto said.

Recto also welcomed DOST’s plan to set up free Wi-Fi in airports and seaports “as these would be a big help to tourists and travelers.”

Six initial sites chosen by the DOST for its pilot test in Metro Manila last year are Quezon City Memorial Circle, Quezon City Hall, PHILCOA, Social Security System, LTO in Quezon City, and Rizal Park in Manila.