Four Pinoys get lucky in 2017 DSF raffle

DUBAI – Four lucky Filipinos have won at this year’s Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) raffle draw. Among them was Gilbert Casco – he won a Nissan Altima.

The Filipino nurse did not expect to win. Throughout his eight years in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), he shared that he had always participated in raffle draws as much as he can hoping to win in the end.

“I did not expect to win,” Casco said.

According to the Dubai-based Pinoy, he received a call around January 18 from DSF informing him that he had won from their raffle draw. However, he did not believe it at first.

“I asked my friends about it. I asked them whether this was true and some of them said yes it is true, go and claim it,” the Filipino said.

The Filipino was asked to go to Global Village to claim his prize. In his mind, he thought he would only be signing some documents to claim the prize. However, he did not expect receiving the prize on the Global Village stage.

“If I had known that it was going to be like that, I would have prepared myself better,” Casco mentioned.

As of this writing, the Filipino who works in Abu Dhabi stated that he had already visited the Nissan showroom to check out the car but was still thinking of whether to claim the car or to get its cash equivalent instead.

He added that he and his wife were thinking of what to do with it as he currently does not have a driver’s license in the UAE. He would need to get a UAE driver’s license to drive the car in the country.

Sharing his experience, Casco urged his fellow Filipinos in the country to also participate in similar raffle draws in the UAE stating that “there is no harm in trying”.

The other Filipino winners were Kristalaine Tagle who had won a Nissan Sunny, Rodell de la Cruz who had won a Nissan Tiida, and Romeo Pabcua who had won a Nissan Sentra.

“We continue to look for different ways to reward our loyal customers and DSF is a strategic platform to achieve this objective. The festival continues to attract new visitors from all over the region, and this year was no exception. With a total of AED 19 million in prizes, 34 Nissan cars, we witnessed a five percent increase in sales. We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all winners and we look forward for the next edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival,” Saif Humain Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC said.

ENOC had been continually supporting DSF for over two decades to promote and support the vision of Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE’s Vice President and Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, to position the Emirate as the region’s retail, tourism and lifestyle hub, he added.

By: Jekah Carillo