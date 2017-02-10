Folayang set to defend ONE title on April in Manila

DUBAI – ONE lightweight champion Eduard Folayang is set to defend his title for the first time when ONE Championship returns to the Philippines on April 21.

Folayang of Baguio City’s Team Lakay won his first mixed martial arts world title on November last year after stopping Japanese legend Shinya Aoki.

ONE Championship chairman Chatri Sityodtong was quoted as saying by gmanetwork.com that Folayang’s first title defense in the Philippines would be a massive event, revealing that the promotion also plans to bring out the country’s brightest talents.

“April 21st in Manila is going to be a massive, massive event. We are going to have a crazy card for the fans in the Philippines. You’ve got to come out and show your love. We’re going to see some fireworks. It will probably be our biggest event in the Philippines,” he said.

The chairman also reiterated how important of a market the country is for Asia’s largest MMA promotion.

“The Philippines is a very important market for us. I truly believe that ONE Championship can become mainstream where every single Filipino is enthralled with what ONE Championship has to offer,” Sityodtong added.

By: Ryan Namia