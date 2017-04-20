Folayang feels privileged to headline Kings of Destiny

MANILA – Eduard Folayang, of the renowned Team Lakay of Baguio City, will not easily give EV Ting of Malaysia the gold plated belt when the two meet for the first time in Manila in ONE Championship 54: Kings of Destiny at the SM Mall of Asia arena this Friday.

Folayang remains humble during a pre-fight interview, April 18, as he voiced the honor he feels to finally headline a fight night with the prestigious MMA franchise. Folayang has been with One Championship since its inception in 2011 but this marks the first time that he will top bill a fight and on home grounds at that.

“It’s my first time to be in the main event of ONE Championship’s card in the Philippines. I know that it’s a big responsibility, but I am humbled and privileged to be in this position,” the unpretentious wushu specialist said.

His timid nature however changes as soon as he enters the cage, especially now for his first title defense by a TKO of Japanese Shinya Aoki November last year. Folayang dethroned Aoki for the gold-plated belt by way of third-round technical knockout, driving a hard knee to the head before unleashing a barrage of punches to coerce the referee to wave it off.

As impressive as his win was against the former champion, Folayang remains focused as he stakes the belt against Malaysia-Kiwi Ting who is as sensational as the Filipino.

“I know the stakes. I know what’s riding on this fight. Ev Ting is coming for my belt. He’s coming to take what I’ve worked so hard for my entire career. There is no way I’m just going to let him take it. It’s not going to be easy, that’s for sure,” Folayang, who has a professional card of 17 wins (six via TKO and two through submissions) against five losses with no draw shared.

With Ting (13-3-0) recently making the move up from featherweight to lightweight, Folayang believes that his extra experience in the weight class will give him the advantage.

“My main advantage over him is my experience as a fighter, especially in the lightweight division. We all know that Ev Ting came from the featherweight division, so I’m more used to fighting in this division,” he said.

Although he may have a friendly and boyish demeanor outside the battleground, Folayang made it clear that inside the cage, it is all business.

“It’s going to be awesome. I love my country, and I love the Filipino people and all the MMA fans. I can’t wait to get back in there and defend our home turf. By the grace of God, I will emerge victorious,” he stated.

“Only one guy gets to walk out of the cage a winner, so I make sure that guy is me,” he stressed.