Five-man Spinneys shames CML International

DUBAI– Hard work really pays-off for the five-man team of Spinneys after they shamed the whole squad of CML International, 84-73, in last Friday’s match of PEBA Intercompany Class D 5’10” below category at the Al Twar 2 Sports Hall, Dubai.

Playing without substitution, Spinneys pushed their limit throughout the 40-minute game as they showed tactical coordination to balance their energy and survive the game.

In the initial quarter, CML International’s Allan Forteza scored 5 points while teammates Marius Hernandez, Junaide Ferzada, and Ahmad Ibno contributed 4 points each for a 1-point lead, 21-20 for CML International after the quarter.

Spinneys gathered in the second quarter as they dominated CML International and took advantage forcing a 24-9 run. Spinneys’ Tolentino and Celso Aguipo fired 8 points each through their fearless attacks and long baskets to dismantle the tall guys of CML International, 44-30.

In the third frame, scores from field goals allowed Spinneys to maintain its advantage by maintaining their composure amidst continuous playing time. Spinneys dropped consecutive teardrops and hooks through the assists of King Yedra, ending the quarter at 62-51.

Facing an 11-point deficit entering the last quarter, CML International’s Allan Forteza led his team by netting 12 points to reduce their deficit to 9 points, 79-70, with 2:43 minutes remaining in the final quarter, but Spinneys intensified its offense by working out in the shaded lane and allocated the time wisely over the unsettled CML International and finally grabbed the game, 84-73.