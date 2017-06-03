Firms praise Pinoys for int’l accreditations

DUBAI – Filipinos have already proven their worth in the global context, and recently the medical practitioners of Al Ain’s Al Shrooq Health Services (ACHS) and WeCare Home Health Center (WHHC) have worked hand-in-hand to achieve two international accreditations.

The workers of ACHS accomplished the Joint Commission International Accreditation (JCIA), one of the largest international healthcare accreditation with American level of standards. This is also known as one of the hardest accreditations to achieve by any healthcare institution.

Meanwhile, the WHHC was recently provided with the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC). This process of getting this follow a three-year accreditation cycle. It allows organizations to learn best practices to better serve their clients.

While majority of Filipinos worked for this, there are also other nationalities who participated to achieve these accomplishments.

Recently, the company has celebrated the success through organizing an evening gala, called “Exlencia 2017.”

The employees of both companies, which are under the same umbrella, celebrated their journey towards excellence at the Danat Hotel in Al Ain last May 18.

“It was all our dream to get these accreditations. So to appreciate our employees who worked behind this, we have conducted this Exlencia 2017,” Alfrin Antony Pidiyath, the general manager, said.

ACHS and WHHC both offer doctors consultation, nursing services, and physiotherapy services.

“We are providing clients the best quality service. We have a good team of doctors and also certified nurses.

“We also have different nationalities,” he added.

Pidiyath also mentioned that the high quality of services that they are offering are not “one-time only.”

“Once we achieve it, we promise to maintain our services so all the patients get the best,” he said.

The general manager would also like to commend the efforts of the Filipino medical practitioners who worked for him. According to him, a large chunk of Filipinos comprised the companies.

“I prefer Filipino employees.

“The reason is basically they are presentable, approachable, and always positive in life,” Pidiyath said, noting that majority on managerial posts for both companies are Filipinos.

He also emphasized that one of the reasons of their success are Filipinos.

Growing in the medical industry over the course of years, he said that they will be needing more Filipino nurses next year as they expand in other Emirates.

ACHS’ popular services include elderly care, general medicine, pediatric care, physiotherapy, tracheostomy care, ventilator care, wound care, respiratory care, and pulmonologist consultation.

WHHC’s, on the other hand, include physiotherapy, pediatric, elderly, stoma, catheter, internal feeding tube, respiratory, tracheostomy, ventilator, and wound care.