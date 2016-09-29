Filipinos warned vs. illegal recruitment in FB

DUBAI – The Philippine Consulate General (PCG) in Dubai and the Northern Emirates warned Filipinos in the emirate against illegal recruitment activities done via Facebook which lure workers from the Philippines who are then deployed as household service workers (HSW) here.

“These workers are illegally recruited and deployed, and many of them later run away from their employers for a number of reasons, including being overworked and ill-prepared for the work itself,” said the PCG.

In an interview with Kabayan Weekly, Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes said that the warning is part of their constant reminder to the Filipino community to make sure and understand the perils of not registering at the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA).

He also mentioned that the office understands that Filipinos can easily come here as a tourist visa holder and then enroll to work, “but that takes away the responsibility of the agent which the POEA is trying to manage.”

If something occurs in the duration of employment, if registered, Cortes said that the employee has the safeguard of the recruitment agency both here and in the Philippines.

“We want to combat the illegal recruitment in Facebook at least it’s more tangible. You just see it right there, nandiyan na yung ‘wanted maid,’” he said.

Technically, if one is recruited over Facebook by an unregistered recruitment agency, it is already an illegal recruitment.

“. . . suddenly, they run to the consulate. This campaign is not only para sa Pilipinas pero pati rin dito. Yung [ibang] relative dito alam na mali yung pagpapapunta dito as tourist [pero ginagawa pa rin],” Cortes added.

When asked about the wards inside the PCG, Cortes said 73 percent of them were illegally recruited.

The number one reason for this, he cited that employees don’t expect their work would be HSW. The second one is they are overworked, while the third is not having good relationship with their employers.

“. . . Whereas kung talagang nag-POEA sila and these things occur – hindi sila satisfied, kulang yung sweldo sa employer – they can run into the consulate,” he said.

Cortes accentuated to check if the agency is registered under the POEA.

Meanwhile, speaking to this reporter, Labor Attaché Ophelia Almenario of the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi mentioned that 75 percent of the wards in the capital were trafficked and illegally recruited, and only 25 percent are documented.

“Meron din recruited over Facebook, pero hindi ganun karami,” she said.

She also said that majority of the Filipinos trafficked in the capital were visit visa holders who become HSW, and as a result, left the employers mostly after three months.