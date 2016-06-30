Filipinos urged to join Dubai Musikahan – Songwriting Competition

Dubai – CALLING all Filipino songwriters and musicians in Dubai and in the northern emirates, the Philippine Consulate General (PCG) invites you to join its very first Dubai Musikahan – Songwriting Competition.

With the theme “Pag-aambag ng Pinoy tungo sa Pambansang Pagbabago” (Filipino’s Contribution to the National Change), the winning composition will be used as the PCG’s theme song.

“The Consulate, in cooperation with the Filipino Ladies of Dubai, is collaborating to present a musical show that would showcase the talent and musicality of the Filipinos all over the world are known for,” Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes told Kabayan Weekly.

A spinoff from this year’s Philippine Independence Day theme “Kalayaan 2016: Pagkakaisa, Pag-aambagan, Pagsulong” (Freedom 2016: Unity, Collaboration, Moving Forward), Cortes said the songwriting competition’s theme highlights the need to be united for our nation in order to move forward, be more prosperous and developed.

The competition is open to all Filipino composers, including the aspiring ones, who currently do not have any recording deal. The song entry – which lyrics may be in Filipino, English or a combination of the two (Taglish), and must not contain any vulgar or offensive language – must not exceed five minutes.

Eligible for the contest are Filipino citizens or of Filipino descent residing in Dubai or in the northern emirates. There is no age requirement, however, minors must be represented by a parent or a guardian.

It should be one entry per contestant only.

Entries must be submitted by July 21 through courier or personal delivery to the PCG in an audio CD, or through an email to cultural@pcgdubai.ae,eleanorbalanquit@gmail.com or matilynbagunu@yahoo.com in a WAV or MP3 format. All songs must be recorded in WAV or MP3 format (320 kbps resolution).

All song entries, which should be original and unreleased, must be sent in together with the official entry form.

It can be pop, rock, ballad, jazz or choral.

The top 12 songs will be chosen and announced on July 25 and will be part of a 12-track record. Finalists must choose who will perform or interpret their songs during the recordings and the final performance night on August 19 at the Asiana Hotel.

“I hope that this show uplifts the image and esteem of the Filipino people in Dubai and the northern emirates, making them feel proud of where they are from, where they are now and where they are headed to,” Cortes added.