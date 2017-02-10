Filipinos thump proposed 12% VAT on remittances

DUBAI – Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates are questioning the Philippine government’s proposal to impose value added tax (VAT) on service fees on money remittance centers from 10 percent to 12 percent. The new bill will affect not only OFW remittances, but also domestic money transfers.

The regressive tax proposal, House Bill 4774, is not welcomed by OFWs living in the country.

“It’s [too] big, [its] not for me,” 36-year-old Salvador Codo Jr. said.

Working in the Emirate for five years now, Codo said that there are Filipino workers here who earn below AED 2,000 and if the congress approves the bill they will be affected financially.

“Yung iba hindi lang isang beses mag padala kada isang buwan. May tatlong beses pa nga. Say nagpadala ka ng 20,000 pesos tapos with the proposed VAT, babawasan nila ng 2,400 pesos,” he explained noting that PhP 2,400 is a big thing already for farmers in his home province.

Codo quipped that it’s better to work as a farmer than as an OFW because they don’t have to pay taxes.

For his part, working in Dubai for four years now, Collier Pingol, said that OFWs around the world have been contributing to the Philippine economy for so long, and questioned why the government plans to impose this.

“Living here is hard enough. If that bill becomes effective, it’s like paying more on taxes than sending enough money to our loved ones,” he added.

Pingol said that President Rodrigo Duterte should address this issue and consider the situation of OFWs.

Living in the UAE for 15 years already, Chris Calumberan said that the Philippine government should find other creative ways to collect taxes.

“Issuing VAT is a quick fix and places a burden on people. I am sure by this century, there should be other means or business models that we can get from European or other nations. I think it’s time to let go of that American style of governing,” the social entrepreneur and photographer said.

According to records, OFWs around the world contribute almost a trillion pesos a year to the Philippine economy.

“And yet papatungan mo yan ng tax? So parang dagdag pasanin na yan at parang lahat na lang, gusto mo patungan ng tax,” Bayan Muna Pary-list Rep. Carlos Zarate was quoted as saying by gmanetwork.com report.

Zarate noted that if it ever pushes through, even domestic remittances will be affected.

“Magpapadala ka, halimbawa from Davao to Palawan, or from Davao to Manila, subject na siya sa VAT,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ako Bicol Party-list Rep. Alfredo Gabrin Jr. encouraged Congress to consider taxing people with higher incomes instead of OFWs.

“Those who have a greater ability to pay and those who have [higher] income[s] should have a bigger tax burden,” he said.

In 2015, the remittances of OFWs around the world reached up to $26.92 billion. This is the reason why the economy of the Philippines surged and the dollar reserve grew.

“We vehemently resist this and will continue to register the people’s opposition in the coming hearings for this proposal until the floor debates, if ever it reaches the plenary,” ACT Teacher Party-list Reps. France Castro and Antonio Tinio both stated in a abante-tonite.com report.

By: Ryan Namia