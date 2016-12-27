Why Filipinos prefer Japan than Hong Kong?

With the stronger ties between Philippines and Japan, Japan reciprocated this gesture in the past recent years by easing up on the issuance of visas to the qualified Filipinos. When I mean qualified, Japan ensures that all who would go to Japan is for tourism purposes only and not for “arubaito” (part time job), thus they also prescreen the applicants. Because of the easing up of giving Japanese visas to Filipinos, so many Filipinos preferred to travel to Japan now than the usual known and favorite out of the country destination of Filipinos – Hong Kong. In my recent trip to Japan last week, I saw about 20 of my friends happily enjoying Japan with their families. In fact, in our case, we go to Japan almost every year with a minimum visit of once a year. But there were two occasions where we went to Japan twice, 2 years ago and this year.

Why has Japan suddenly become the favorite destination to many Filipinos now? First, the Japanese are very kind to foreigners or who they call “gaijin”. When you ask around, they would be very happy to tell you their place despite even though they may be struggling to speak in English. They will take out their phone, go to Google and check the location for you. If they are not too busy (since Japanese are very much particular with time and don’t want to be late), they would even walk with you and take you to the place where you asked them for directions.

Second, the Japanese are very friendly and have never been hostile much less to foreigners, regardless of race, color, belief or gender. They feel that as guests to their country, they are the hosts even if you are a total stranger to them. They would never shun you when you ask for something. If they can’t help you, they would apologize a lot while bowing and telling “Gomen nasai” (I am sorry). For them, it maybe their moral obligation to help anyone and failure to do so means they have been remiss in their duty as citizens of their honorable country.

I remember a time when my wife and myself were going to Osaka from Tokyo via shinkasen (bullet train). When we asked for help as to which train goes to Osaka, a lady walked with us and directed us to the train. After about 10-15 minutes, we saw the same girl who helped us and directed us to the train where we were on board running and checking every coach of the train until she saw us. Then she bowed and apologized and told us, “I am so sorry. This train ‘no’. Train to Osaka is there. Gomen nasai.” Then he pointed out to the train opposite of the other lane. She helped with our luggage until we boarded the train bound for Osaka.

In retrospect, my wife and myself said to ourselves, “If that happened in Hong Kong, we were dead meat. No one would tell us that we boarded the wrong train. Unless we are blessed to meet a fellow Filipino who will always be helpful to give direction.”

Back in the late 90s, when I was working with a Japanese company, I was invited by the Japanese President of our sister company with headquarters in Hong Kong to share my insights about the market situation and cultural consideration based on my experience in the Philippines. Our Japanese President in the Philippines, thus sent me and asked me to share with my Hong Kong colleagues these information. As someone who was not familiar with Hong Kong, I went out of the hotel after breakfast and prepared to go to our office in Central Hong Kong in Costco Tower for the first meeting.

Wearing my suit, I politely asked a man as to where is the train station. Instead of answering me, the man said to me, “shoo-shoo”. So I walked and asked some Caucasian people until I reached the office in time.

I still go to Hong Kong occasionally for some important purposes, but if I could I shun away going to Hong Kong I would be gladly do. Needless to say, I even told my wife than even China is something that doesn’t interest me. Been there and was not impressed at all and the people are kind of hostile. For some OFWs, who have been to Hong Kong and those who have not been to Japan, you will see the big difference in spending a vacation in Japan, and how their culture and people are so impressive in dealing with strangers.

Going back to traveling in Japan, they have so many beautiful places to explore there from Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, Kobe, Sapporo, Nagoya, Nara, Kamakura, Fukuoka, Nagasaki, Hakone and other lovely places. Each has a unique experience to offer. If you like to eat Ramen go to Sapporo, Udon in Osaka and Soba in Tokyo. Plus now, it is no longer expensive to go to Japan unlike in the early 1990s to 2000s.

With AirBNB, and other websites that offer affordable accommodations, you can plan your trip with family, friends, colleagues and even by yourself because traveling educates you and even opens your mind to something new that eyes do not see.

So if you want to travel, travel to a place that would welcome you and make you feel you are home away from home.

And Japan and the Japanese would be very happy to tell you even in the immigration officers this precious and assuring word, “Irrashaimase”!!! (Welcome) to Japan and experience the beauty of Japan and the kindness of its people. Whatever money you spend while you are in Japan would go to the friendly people who are very kind to the Filipinos.

Article By: Monsi Serrano