Filipinos hopeful for a better year

Some Filipino expats expect to resolve problems, especially financial matters

DUBAI – Every new year is peppered with a lot of expectations. Aside from making resolutions, it is also time to make a change and move on and go forward with life.

In an interview with Kabayan Weekly, a bunch of expectations were shared by some Filipino readers. Some of them expect good health, better jobs, and wealthier year.

Salvador Codo Jr., 37, said that he wants to pay all his bills this year.

“Sana itong taon na ito ‘yung recovery. Syempre, when I started I borrowed money. Gumastos ako para sa pagkuha ng lisensya noong ako’y bago pa lang dito,” Codo, living in Dubai for more than five years now, said.

Getting a driver’s license in the Emirate will cost more or less AED 3,000.

“Nung nagka-lisenya ako, syempre kailangan ng sasakyan at kailangan na naman humiram [ng pera].

“But I am confident na this year will be the year na matatapos lahat,” he added.

Working at Jebel Ali Freezone, the Filipino said he is confident that he’ll get out of the labyrinthine journey of his debt.

Presiding as a Filipino group leader, Codo said that he expects that Filipinos will be more reunited under President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration.

The Philippine President is expected to visit Dubai this month.

“More change this year. Mas masaya kung pantay-pantay tayo,” the leader of the Kabayan Kamera Klub said.

Glaiza Dimaculangan, 29, working in a salon in Jumeirah, jested about travelling back home to see her family.

“Sana payagan na ako ng boss ko umuwi ng Pinas. Sana makapag unwind naman ako. I miss my family,” she said noting that it has been three years since she went back home.

She also hopes for a better future for every Filipino in the country.

Thirty two-year-old Angel Pamplona, meanwhile, hopes that Filipinos will be safe and united.

“Good health also. Not to mention the crisis there, I hope everyone would help each other,” she said.

The Sharjah-based Filipina further said that 2017 will be a positive year for all residents and citizens of the country.

Meanwhile, Wendy Galela, working in a hospital in the capital, said that 2016 was an influential year for her.

“I feel privileged to achieve quite a number of goals for myself, family and sports last year.

“I will continue to deliver delightfulness to my profession and career growth. I also want to bring my family members here in the UAE,” she added.

Galela, being a leader of Filipino Expatriates Volleyball Association (FEVA), also expects her team to excel in volleyball games this year.

For his part, Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes expect 2017 to be a more active year for the Consulate.

“Sana more community events, or more like a continuation of the events we had last year – monthly town hall meetings, monthly health awareness forums, quarterly art exhibits at the consulate,” he said.

Cortes also foresee three big cultural events to be conducted this 2017.

“More interaction with the press, a more organized system for consular operations, more outreach visits to the Filipino community and more economic briefing to boost our trade, investment, financial, and other services,” he added.

