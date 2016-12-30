Filipinos in Dubai join Congen’s Cup 2016 second series

DUBAI – Various Filipino groups based in the Emirate took part in the second series of the Congen’s Cup 2016 on Friday, December 9 at the Yala Sports Club in Dubai.
Over 300 spectators cheered on the 115 participants registered in the sportsfest which featured badminton, darts, and table tennis.
Held in coordination with the League of Filipino Gentlemen in Dubai (LFGD), the first edition happened in September this year which featured bowling, chess and billiards.
In his opening remarks, Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes commended the participants for their support for the consulate and the community’s self-awareness programs through sports.
He also thanked the organizations which participated in the sports series, noting that the objective of the Congen’s Cup was to unite all community organizations in Dubai and the Northern Emirates and to foster a deep sense of camaraderie among them through sports.
“[The sportsfest] aims to promote unity and camaraderie. It is also a platform to restore awareness of healthy lifestyle through sport,” LFGD Vice Chairman Richard Zulueta said.
He also added that the event was indeed a major success as 52 organizations officially registered.
“Our association plans the big stage for the coming series 3 which will eventually happen early next year,” he said noting that basketball and volleyball will be featured to the next sportsfest.
Winners:
BADMINTON
Men’s Doubles C
Champion: Erwin Villegas and Alvin Quiamco
First runner up: Mandy Roque and Sam Rojo
Second runner up: Aldreich Escalona and Ruben Senosan
Men’s Doubles D
Champion: James Victor and Jonard Gaper
First runner up: Jeff Cera and Jaymark Bohol
Second runner up: Justin Oliveros and Renz Salang
Mixed Doubles C
Champion: Marc Baula and Lenor Magno
First runner up: Rj Bendijo and Mel Malaluan
Second runner up: Aldreich Escalona and Beck Alonte
Mixed Doubles D
Champion: Oliver Tan and Jeane Castillo
First runner up: Daf Dones and Shawn Po
Second runner up: Ryan Kenneth and Kimberly Dalisay
Women’s Doubles C
Champion: Jasmin Capili and Mel Malaluan
First runner up: Jinhes Tesaluna and Erika Parcia
Second runner up: Lorna Lampa and Mae Ann Suner
Women’s Doubles D
Champion: Jhoe Po and Bheck Alonte
First runner up: Katherine Banal and Aireen Manibog
Second runner up: Jonelle Angel and Virgie Santos
DARTS
Champion: Noel Cabitac
First runner up: Elmer Racrauin
Second runner up: Norman Luching
Third runner up: Roy Silvano
TABLE TENNIS
Champion: Altherenz Bautista
First runner up: Shakti Manto
Second runner up: Mary Ann Namoca
Third runner up: Joseph Vasquez
Article By: Ryan Namia
I am only commenting to let you know of the fine encounter our child found checking yuor web blog. She mastered too many issues, which included how it is like to have an excellent giving heart to make the others completely gain knowledge of some specialized subject matter. You undoubtedly surpassed visitors’ desires. Many thanks for displaying such invaluable, trustworthy, informative and as well as cool tips about that topic to Evelyn.
Couldn? capital t be prepared any better. Reading this article post reminds me personally involving my own older bedroom partner! He usually kept dealing with this kind of. I am going to onward this informative article in order to him. Convinced he’ll employ a beneficial study. Thank you with regard to sharing!
This website is certainly in its place helpful considering that I am using the second developing an online floral web site irrespective of the fact that I’m only commencing out as a result it is truly relatively little, nothing whatsoever similar to this web web-site. Can website website link to some from the posts proper here because they are fairly. Many many thanks considerably. Zoey Olsen
It’s exhausting to search out knowledgeable folks on this subject, however you sound like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks