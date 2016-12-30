Filipinos in Dubai join Congen’s Cup 2016 second series

DUBAI – Various Filipino groups based in the Emirate took part in the second series of the Congen’s Cup 2016 on Friday, December 9 at the Yala Sports Club in Dubai.

Over 300 spectators cheered on the 115 participants registered in the sportsfest which featured badminton, darts, and table tennis.

Held in coordination with the League of Filipino Gentlemen in Dubai (LFGD), the first edition happened in September this year which featured bowling, chess and billiards.

In his opening remarks, Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes commended the participants for their support for the consulate and the community’s self-awareness programs through sports.

He also thanked the organizations which participated in the sports series, noting that the objective of the Congen’s Cup was to unite all community organizations in Dubai and the Northern Emirates and to foster a deep sense of camaraderie among them through sports.

“[The sportsfest] aims to promote unity and camaraderie. It is also a platform to restore awareness of healthy lifestyle through sport,” LFGD Vice Chairman Richard Zulueta said.

He also added that the event was indeed a major success as 52 organizations officially registered.

“Our association plans the big stage for the coming series 3 which will eventually happen early next year,” he said noting that basketball and volleyball will be featured to the next sportsfest.

Winners:

BADMINTON

Men’s Doubles C

Champion: Erwin Villegas and Alvin Quiamco

First runner up: Mandy Roque and Sam Rojo

Second runner up: Aldreich Escalona and Ruben Senosan

Men’s Doubles D

Champion: James Victor and Jonard Gaper

First runner up: Jeff Cera and Jaymark Bohol

Second runner up: Justin Oliveros and Renz Salang

Mixed Doubles C

Champion: Marc Baula and Lenor Magno

First runner up: Rj Bendijo and Mel Malaluan

Second runner up: Aldreich Escalona and Beck Alonte

Mixed Doubles D

Champion: Oliver Tan and Jeane Castillo

First runner up: Daf Dones and Shawn Po

Second runner up: Ryan Kenneth and Kimberly Dalisay

Women’s Doubles C

Champion: Jasmin Capili and Mel Malaluan

First runner up: Jinhes Tesaluna and Erika Parcia

Second runner up: Lorna Lampa and Mae Ann Suner

Women’s Doubles D

Champion: Jhoe Po and Bheck Alonte

First runner up: Katherine Banal and Aireen Manibog

Second runner up: Jonelle Angel and Virgie Santos

DARTS

Champion: Noel Cabitac

First runner up: Elmer Racrauin

Second runner up: Norman Luching

Third runner up: Roy Silvano

TABLE TENNIS

Champion: Altherenz Bautista

First runner up: Shakti Manto

Second runner up: Mary Ann Namoca

Third runner up: Joseph Vasquez

Article By: Ryan Namia