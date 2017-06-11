Filipinos can still get 90-day visit visa

DUBAI – Travel agencies in Dubai have reportedly stopped issuing 90-day Dubai visit visa for Filipinos, claiming that their systems were no longer accepting Filipino applicants since the evening of May 31.

The systems are currently accepting 14 or 30-day visit visa option only for Filipino and Pakistani nationalities.

Rumors online on Thursday, June 1 have spread like fire, stating that it was indeed a rapid change.

It baffled the Filipino community, especially to those on visit visa.

Agencies based in Dubai reportedly said that they have already heard unconfirmed announcement in April that the 90-day visit visa will be scrapped starting May 1 for all nationalities. But they can still transact the three-month visa from May 1 until the morning of May 31.

“Noong May 1 wala namang nagbago. Continuous pa rin yung operation tinatanggap pa naman siya,” Jelai Paraiso, a senior sales representative from Tomini–Travel and Tourism, told Kabayan Weekly.

According to her, one of her customers asked her on the evening of May 31 if she can still input 90-days to Filipino nationality for visit visa purposes.

“Nag log-in ako tapos nag try. Pag check ko nag try ako ng Filipino, yung lumalabas kapag 90-days ay not accepted na siya,” she added.

Paraiso clarified that they can still process 90-day visit visa to other nationalities except for Filipinos and Pakistanis.

“Sa Filipino, nag try ako ng 30 at 14 days, accepted naman siya. Yung 90 lang yung hindi tinatanggap,” she said.

The reason?

It is still unclear as to why the Immigration Office suspended the processing of 90-day visit visa to these nationals. They haven’t sent any statement about this and Kabayan Weekly tried to contact them through social media and email but got no reply as of press time.

One of the reasons of this sudden decision is exploiting other employees by some bosses, Paraiso cited a WhatsApp message which is unconfirmed.

Some of the Filipinos visit visa runs here in Dubai are complaining when their visas are just being used by some abusive employers, and this is not news to them since this is very prominent here.

“Noong April, ang sinasabi [sa SMS] buong 90 days [daw] kasi ang gusto nilang ayusin is yung Labor Law kasi nga maraming naka 90 days visit visa tapos ginagamit lang ng mga ibang employers tapos hindi naman sila binibisahan,”

“The message also includes na it will be applied to all nationalities,” the senior sales representative added.

90-day visa available but. . .

Filipinos can still avail this kind of visa through buying the Sharjah visit visa.

Currently, travel agencies can still process 90-day visit visa for Filipinos under Sharjah, but the price will be different.

The 90-day visit visa in Dubai before is priced at around AED 950. Sharjah’s 90-day visit visa is priced at around AED 1,400 to 1,500.

One can still get Abu Dhabi or Ras Al Khaimah 90-day visit visa.

Other option for Filipinos is the so-called Leisure Visa. It is still 90 days but this is exclusively for business persons only as it has quite some restrictions. It needs proof that one is a legit businessman and women can acquire this if she is more than 30 years old, and men should be 19 years old above. This type of visa also needs money deposit in the Immigration. Its price range is from AED 5,000 to AED 7,000.

If a client really needs a Dubai visa, he can get the 14-day visit visa priced at around AED 310, and AED 350 to AED 400 for 30 days.

Since there’s still no official statement from the competent office, agencies don’t know when will they lift the suspension.