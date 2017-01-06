Filipino wins car, cash at DSF

DUBAI – A Filipino has won a luxury Infinity car and AED 150,000 in the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) raffle draw.

Joel Gutierrez, who has been working in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for over a decade, was surprised to hear the good news.

After being told that he would be laid off in February, the 43-year-old was sad as he still had his wife, and two children to support back home in the Philippines aside from paying an AED 80,000 loan in Dubai, according to a gulfnews.com report.

Not losing hope, he bought a raffle ticket for the DSF, sharing that he bought at least four. Gutierrez said that he felt that it would help him get him out of the situation he was in.

He shared that he would always buy ten tickets every year to take part in the DSF’s raffle draw, however, this is the first time he won.

“I prayed so hard for this,” he said, noting that he was informed that he had won on the first day of DSF.

The Filipino who works as a salesman in Dubai opted to convert the luxury Infiniti car to cash, totaling his cash prize to AED 300,000 or four million pesos.

According to Gutierrez, the money would be a huge help to let him start a new life for his family in the Philippines.

“I will use the money to invest in a grocery store back home,” he mentioned.

Gutierrez won in the DSF’s Infiniti Mega Raffle where one lucky shopper gets the opportunity to win an Infiniti QX70 and AED 150,000 from a raffle ticket worth AED 200.

DSF celebrates its 22nd edition this year which started on December 26, 2016. Aside from the raffle draw, there are also other ways to win at DSF.

If you buy non-fuel products worth AED 20 at any EPPCO and ENOC petrol stations, as well as Zoom shops in Dubai, you will receive a raffle ticket for the Nissan Grand Raffle where customers have a chance to win one of eight Nissan models – Micra, Sunny, Sentra, Tiida Hatchback, X-Trail, Juke, Pathfinder, and Patrol.

Article By: Jekah Carillo