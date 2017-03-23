Filipino university professors in UAE come together

DUBAI – Over 30 Filipino educators from all over the country joined forces to create the Filipino Educators – UAE group. The professionals are all esteemed university professors from various universities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Headed by Dr. Rommel Sergio from the Canadian University Dubai, officers from the group took their oaths at the Philippine Consulate General (PCG) in Dubai and the Northern Emirates before Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes on Friday, March 17.

According to the group’s chairman and president, Sergio, the individuals met multiple times for the past few months to create the group.

Many of them have individually been active in the Filipino community and decided that, as they all had the same goal, coming together would be a better idea.

“We will be continuing the seminars we have been conducting individually,” Sergio said.

He mentioned that one of the group’s main purposes was for research. Coming from various disciplines, the pool of talent in the group would be very beneficial to conduct a survey for an academic research.

Responsible for the group’s logo was Susan de Guzman from the Higher Colleges of Technology. The Filipina who teaches art in the university shared that the logo was revised multiple times until a consensus was arrived at.

“The blue curves that kind of make up the circle represents the seven Emirates of the country [UAE]. The three stars represent Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao,” she explained.

When asked why she decided to create the logo this way, she explained that it was important to show that the logo was dynamic. Setting the circle in motion was important as it would represent their group as one in constant movement forwards.

The eighth curve in the circle in red color represents their group. She also applied the three colors from the Philippine flag that were blue, red and yellow, to represent their Philippine identity into it.

The officers of the new found group are Dr. Rommel Sergio as the president, Dr. Neda Salazar as the vice president (internal), Dr. Sharon Dreisbach as the vice president (external), Dr. Nino Decenorio as the secretary, Salvacion Martir as the treasurer, Maria Isabel Lopez as the auditor, and Jennifer Gonzales as the public relations officer.

The board of directors are Dr. Liza Gernal, representing Abu Dhabi, Dr. Djonde Antiado, representing Dubai, Susan de Guzman, representing Sharjah, Dr. Mervyn Misajon, representing Ajman, Dr. Maria Jade Opulencia, representing Ras Al Khaimah, Dr. Burton Aggabao, representing Fujairah, Angelo Olo, representing Umm Al Quwain, and Dr. Rommel Sergio as the chairman.

Cortes shared an inspirational message to the group during the event and even surprised them by bringing in an honorary guest, Secretary Leonor Magtolis Briones from the Philippine Department of Education.