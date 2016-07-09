Filipino students in capital bag WSP-Global Round awards

ABU DHABI—The World Scholar’s Cup (WSC) Global Round, which was held in Bangkok, Thailand last week, became the avenue for Filipino students from Abu Dhabi to prove their academic excellence.

Of the 3,200 scholars around the world who participated the WSC, 21 students are from The Philippine Global School (TPGS).

The young learners represented the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates to the global competition that had the competition of Team Debate, Collaborative Writing, Scholars’ Bowl, Scholars’ Challenge and Scavenger Hunt. The competition encompassed six subjects ranging from Crime and Justice, Disease and Public Health, History of Cheating, Literature, Arts and Music, and When States Falter.

“Of approximately 1,600 scholars in the junior category and approximately 1,600 scholars in the senior category, we are so proud that some [winners] from TPGS made it to the 20 percent of it as per WSC rulings,” Ruby Awad, one of the adjudicators, said.

She added that a team of their junior category, which composed of Hanna May Legisniana (top individual debater and top school scorer), Kirsten Chayne Noble (top individual writer) and Areon Guarino (silver medalist for the Scholar’s Challenge in Arts) has qualified to the Tournament of the Champions, which is the final stage, to be held in Yale University in Connecticut in November.

Micah Godwin Duyao, Archolo Guarino and Kurt Narciso were given silver medals as top champion debaters, while Angelica Castro bagged a gold medal as top individual writer.

The other junior team, meanwhile, was composed of Kaitlin Faith Junio (silver medalist for Scholar’s Challenge in Literature and Top Individual Debater), Jiselle Luene Hugo (silver medalist and Da Vinci Award), Jossiah Jireh Montives (gold medalist and Da Vinci Award).

For the scholar’s challenge event, Aira Francesca Lorenzo collected six silver medals on Arts, Literature, Social Studies, History, Science, and Special Area. She also took home a silver medal being the top scorer of the scholar’s challenge, and another silver medal for being the top school scorer.

Heba Salamanca and Kurt Narciso also got themselves silver medals on Literature under the Scholar’s Challenge events and the Da Vinci award, respectively.

“Their efforts representing themselves, their school and their country can never be shaken as their names and faces will linger in the TPGS WSC journey,” said Awad, as she commended the students’ sleepless nights of preparations, overcoming challenges, and socializing with different scholars from around the world.

New experience, great awards

It may be their first step at the WSC Global Round after successfully competing in the regional level held in UAE, but students from the Philippine Emirates Private School (PEPS) in Abu Dhabi were courageous and bullet-proof to take the challenge in the battlefield of international team academic tournament.

All the nine scholar-participants from PEPS have brought home the bacon and honor for their school and country. They bagged the medals that symbolize their great experience and achievement at WSC.

PEPS awards were the following:

Senior Team Division

Abdul Nasser Sabdula – Gold medals for the Scholar’s Quiz Bowl and as Top School Scholar, and silver medal for Science Challenge Brian Allen Domingo – Gold medal for Scholar’s Quiz Bowl, Da Vinci Award Johann Magat – Gold medals for the Scholars/Quiz Bowl

The senior team also qualified for the Tournament of the Champions.

Junior Team Division

Anita Bautista – Silver medal for Collaborative Writing (individual), silver medal for the Literature Challenge Audrey Bautista – Silver medal for Da Vinci Award Natalie Ynion – Silver medal for Da Vinci Award Karl Duldulao – Top School Scholar and silver medal for Scholar’s Bowl Shamssa Hyacinth Mellijor – Silver medal for Scholar’s Bowl Marabella Padilla – Silver medals for Scholar’s Bowl and for the Writing Challenge in Arts

For Duldulao, who is an incoming Grade 8 student at PEPS, it is a once in a lifetime experience. Magat, on the other hand, sees the World Scholar’s Cup as an ocean and himself as a fish in a bowl.

“The experience for these kids was overwhelming but exciting. They have learned a lot of insights and gained experiences that they will surely treasure,” Rosemarie Natividad, principal of PEPS, said.

The WSC gathers students all over the world who have qualified in their respective regional rounds which competitions are all team-based but individual scorers are recognized. The competition was founded in 2006 by Daniel Berdichevsky, president of DemiDec. It has attracted what it calls “a global community of future scholars and leaders,” and promotes that it allows participants to “discover strengths and skills you never knew you had.” It focuses far more on bringing students from different cultures together to discuss issues and ideas relevant to today and the future.