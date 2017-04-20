Filipino schools in Dubai and Northern Emirates support Philippine Independence Day 2017

Far Eastern Private School (FEPS) – Dubai and Sharjah Branches, United International Private School (UIPS), The New Filipino Private School (NFPS) and St. Mary’s Catholic School will join the Philippine Independence Day 2017 celebrations.

A meeting was held last April 13 at the Fiesta Pinoy Restaurant together with the different schools representatives in Dubai and Northern Emirates to show their support in the FilClub’s and Philippine Consulate General-Dubai the upcoming Philippine Independence Day Celebrations.

The organizers were grateful to all the schools with this kind of support coming from the different schools, “definitely we can see a lot of young talented students and teachers to showcase the Filipino aptitudes with their energy, positivity and Spirit,” FilClub Chairman Engr. Tata said.

Exchange of ideas and the collaboration of each school make the organizers’ task easier in staging the program plan, added Vice Chairman Ericson layed.

The meeting adjourned with the overall program head Vice Ericson Reyes and the segments heads (On the Spot painting – Ms. Emil Parcia, the Cultural Dance Mr. Lee Olvido, Battle of the Bands- Ms. Sharon Parilla together with general communication Ms. Trisha Licardo and sponsor Ms. Cecil Leoparte) vowing to make the proper coordination and conceptualization of the activities to make these in-line with the objective of the event.

Back-to-back activities were simultaneously done within the week to generate interest for the celebration, especially for the newest segment ever have for PID, which is the Battle of the Bands. A press conference was conducted last April 14 at the FilClub home the Fiesta Pinoy Restaurant to explain the mechanics as well as how to join.

The contest is composed of 24 bands in the open category, and five bands in the Teens category. Chairman Tata said during the presser that the organizers would like to “see to it the PID 2017 is more fun and exciting especially as we promote each Filipino caliber in different fields.”

Rudy Parilla, who acts as the committee head for the Battle of the Bands, will ensure the fair and smooth ruling of the segment. He made sure that the readiness all the participants, from technicality, criteria, prequalification requirements and judging, were successfully done. He also encouraged the contestants to make sure that their repertoire consists of 2 songs which could be covers, an OPM cover and an original song (which would be additional points for the band) must follow the theme related of the PID 2017 celebration.