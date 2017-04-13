Filipino professor honored for role in education

DUBAI – An Ajman-based Filipino was recently nominated at the prestigious GESS Education Awards for his outstanding contribution to education.
Ericson Javillo, 37, was recently nominated, together with nine other educators across the globe, under the “Outstanding Contribution in Education Award” category.
Javillo, working as an International Students Coordinator and Professor at the City University College of Ajman for two years now, was awarded because his contribution to the academe is above and beyond his day-to-day job.
He is involved at the Livenstil Homeschooling Support wherein he tutors students every weekend, mostly Filipino nationalities, who are not able to go to school due to unavoidable circumstances.
The homeschool caters to Filipino students who have problems in normal schooling like drop outs, kick outs, those with disabilities, etc.
Aside from that, they extend their services to Filipino students who have no slots in a regular Filipino school environment and those who have financial problems.
In addition, it also helps those who have issues on their legal documents.
In UAE schools, various documents are required in order to be admitted.
The facilitators of the group meet students (from KG 1 to high school) every week for monitoring and mentoring. They give students modules and instructional materials to work at home like workbooks and lecture notes, and make daily follow up of their progress.
“We teachers are volunteers or helpers.
“We give most of our time and love to our students. But just being a teacher in the four walls of our own classroom, as challenging and perplexing as that is, is not enough. As a global teacher, our influence and impact on education should be extended above and beyond our day-to-day role, hence realizing our primary goal of preparing our children to engage the world,” he added.
Javillo, hailing from Ilocos Sur, has 10 years of teaching experience in the Gulf with other participations beyond the teaching role.
He is also the consultant of the Filipino International Teachers Society in the Capital.
“To all my dedicated and committed teachers out there and to all globally-competitive educators around the world, let us keep the flame of the teaching profession burning in our hearts,” Javillo expressed.
A total of 52 educators have battled it out at the category, hoping to be part of the Top 10.
kuya, galing mo talaga!
pH7Y2N not only should your roof protect you from the elements.
You are so interesting! I do not suppose I’ve read something like this before. So wonderful to find another person with unique thoughts on this issue. Really.. thanks for starting this up. This website is one thing that is needed on the web, someone with a little originality!
FH7wLm pretty helpful material, overall I believe this is really worth a bookmark, thanks
Thanks for the blog.Much thanks again. Awesome.
Wow! Thank you! I constantly wanted to write on my site something like that. Can I include a part of your post to my site?
There may be noticeably a bundle to find out about this. I assume you made sure good points in options also.
Nice post. Thanks for sharing this exciting post with us. I enjoy at the time of reading this post. You have done a awesome job by sharing this post with us. Keep it up.
Yeah bookmaking this wasn at a bad determination outstanding post!
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!
I think other web site proprietors should take this website as an model, very clean and magnificent user genial style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!
What as up mates, how is all, and what you desire to say concerning this piece of writing, in my view its really amazing designed for me.
Enjoyed every bit of your blog. Cool.
Of course, what a magnificent blog and instructive posts, I definitely will bookmark your blog.Have an awsome day!
Rattling great information can be found on weblog.
A round of applause for your blog article.Thanks Again.
IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТd ought to talk to you here. Which is not some thing I do! I quite like reading a post which will make individuals believe. Also, many thanks permitting me to comment!
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog post.Much thanks again. Great.
I really liked your article post. Want more.
Fantastic blog article.Really thank you! Cool.
I cannot thank you enough for the article.Thanks Again. Want more.
Enjoyed every bit of your article post.Thanks Again. Awesome.
Ridiculous quest there. What occurred after? Thanks!
Whoa! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It as on a entirely different topic but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Excellent choice of colors!
Search the Ohio MLS FREE! Wondering what your home is worth? Contact us today!!
It as hard to find experienced people about this topic, however, you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
Im thankful for the blog article. Want more.
Just bookmarked your blog, it is a really great and useful piece of info. I am happy that you shared this helpful tidbit with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Keep writing.
This information is priceless. How can I find out more?
Wow, great article.Thanks Again. Will read on
What a awesome blog this is. Look forward to seeing this again tomorrow.
Just discovered this blog through Yahoo, what a way to brighten up my day!
Wow! This could be one particular of the most beneficial blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Excellent. I am also an expert in this topic so I can understand your effort.
Thorn of Girl Great info might be uncovered on this website blogging site.
Major thanks for the blog.Really thank you! Will read on
Nice blog here! Also your site loads up fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my website loaded up as fast as yours lol
You have mentioned very interesting points! ps nice site.
I simply couldn at depart your web site prior to suggesting that I really enjoyed the
You got a very great website, Gladiola I observed it through yahoo.
This site really has all the info I needed about this subject and didn at know who to ask.
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you penning this post plus the rest of the site is also really good.
welcome to wholesale mac makeup from us.
Some truly prime content on this web site , saved to my bookmarks.
So happy to get located this submit.. Liking the post.. thanks alot So happy to possess identified this post.. So pleased to get found this submit..
Usually I do not read post on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very compelled me to take a look at and do it! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thank you, very great post.
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I ave shared your web site in my social networks!
When I open up your Feed it seems to be a ton of junk, is the issue on my part?
Perfectly written subject matter, regards for entropy.
Thanks-a-mundo for the article post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
This is one awesome blog post.Really thank you! Really Great.
You have observed very interesting details! ps decent site.
Perfect piece of work you have done, this site is really cool with great information.
You have made some good points there. I looked on the net for additional information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.
This is one awesome blog article.Really thank you! Want more.
When I open up your Rss feed it appears to be a ton of garbage, is the problem on my side?
This is one awesome article post.Thanks Again.
I value the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
Say, you got a nice article post.Much thanks again. Great.
It as not that I want to replicate your web-site, but I really like the style. Could you let me know which theme are you using? Or was it custom made?
You have brought up a very good points , thanks for the post.
Usually I do not read post on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to take a look at and do it! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thank you, very nice article.
Im obliged for the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Rattling fantastic information can be found on site.
some truly excellent posts on this web site , thankyou for contribution.
I will immediately grab your rss feed as I can not in finding your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Please allow me recognize so that I may subscribe. Thanks.
It is challenging to get knowledgeable men and women in the course of this subject, but the truth is seem to be do you realize what you happen to be speaking about! Thanks
You ave made some good points there. I checked on the internet to find out more about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this website.
What is the best website to start a blog on?
Some truly nice stuff on this site, I it.
Spot on with this write-up, I really assume this website needs rather more consideration. I all most likely be again to learn rather more, thanks for that info.