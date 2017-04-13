Filipino professor honored for role in education

<span class="fa fa-user"></span>
Ryan Thomas Namia
Fil Expat NewsNEWS
4.3K
0
sample-ad

FIL EXPAT - FILIPINODUBAI – An Ajman-based Filipino was recently nominated at the prestigious GESS Education Awards for his outstanding contribution to education.

Ericson Javillo, 37, was recently nominated, together with nine other educators across the globe, under the “Outstanding Contribution in Education Award” category.

Javillo, working as an International Students Coordinator and Professor at the City University College of Ajman for two years now, was awarded because his contribution to the academe is above and beyond his day-to-day job.

He is involved at the Livenstil Homeschooling Support wherein he tutors students every weekend, mostly Filipino nationalities, who are not able to go to school due to unavoidable circumstances.

The homeschool caters to Filipino students who have problems in normal schooling like drop outs, kick outs, those with disabilities, etc.

Aside from that, they extend their services to Filipino students who have no slots in a regular Filipino school environment and those who have financial problems.

In addition, it also helps those who have issues on their legal documents.  

In UAE schools, various documents are required in order to be admitted.

The facilitators of the group meet students (from KG 1 to high school) every week for monitoring and mentoring. They give students modules and instructional materials to work at home like workbooks and lecture notes, and make daily follow up of their progress.

“We teachers are volunteers or helpers.

“We give most of our time and love to our students. But just being a teacher in the four walls of our own classroom, as challenging and perplexing as that is, is not enough. As a global teacher, our influence and impact on education should be extended above and beyond our day-to-day role, hence realizing our primary goal of preparing our children to engage the world,” he added.

Javillo, hailing from Ilocos Sur, has 10 years of teaching experience in the Gulf with other participations beyond the teaching role.

He is also the consultant of the Filipino International Teachers Society in the Capital.

“To all my dedicated and committed teachers out there and to all globally-competitive educators around the world, let us keep the flame of the teaching profession burning in our hearts,” Javillo expressed.

A total of 52 educators have battled it out at the category, hoping to be part of the Top 10. 

 

sample-ad

Facebook Comments

Website Comments

  3. Kena Jacinto
    Reply

    You are so interesting! I do not suppose I’ve read something like this before. So wonderful to find another person with unique thoughts on this issue. Really.. thanks for starting this up. This website is one thing that is needed on the web, someone with a little originality!

  10. free download for windows 10
    Reply

    This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!

  17. پنجره 2 3 جداره
    Reply

    IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТd ought to talk to you here. Which is not some thing I do! I quite like reading a post which will make individuals believe. Also, many thanks permitting me to comment!

  26. 4Cam
    Reply

    It as hard to find experienced people about this topic, however, you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks

  28. Indian College Porn
    Reply

    Just bookmarked your blog, it is a really great and useful piece of info. I am happy that you shared this helpful tidbit with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Keep writing.

  45. http://boilx.us/
    Reply

    Usually I do not read post on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very compelled me to take a look at and do it! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thank you, very great post.

  46. http://www.bowtrol.us
    Reply

    This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I ave shared your web site in my social networks!

  53. Qnet
    Reply

    You have made some good points there. I looked on the net for additional information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.

  59. Hiphop italiano
    Reply

    It as not that I want to replicate your web-site, but I really like the style. Could you let me know which theme are you using? Or was it custom made?

  61. home security
    Reply

    Usually I do not read post on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to take a look at and do it! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thank you, very nice article.

  65. the sporting news
    Reply

    I will immediately grab your rss feed as I can not in finding your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Please allow me recognize so that I may subscribe. Thanks.

POST A COMMENT.

WordPress spam blocked by CleanTalk.