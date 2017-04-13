Filipino professor honored for role in education

DUBAI – An Ajman-based Filipino was recently nominated at the prestigious GESS Education Awards for his outstanding contribution to education.

Ericson Javillo, 37, was recently nominated, together with nine other educators across the globe, under the “Outstanding Contribution in Education Award” category.

Javillo, working as an International Students Coordinator and Professor at the City University College of Ajman for two years now, was awarded because his contribution to the academe is above and beyond his day-to-day job.

He is involved at the Livenstil Homeschooling Support wherein he tutors students every weekend, mostly Filipino nationalities, who are not able to go to school due to unavoidable circumstances.

The homeschool caters to Filipino students who have problems in normal schooling like drop outs, kick outs, those with disabilities, etc.

Aside from that, they extend their services to Filipino students who have no slots in a regular Filipino school environment and those who have financial problems.

In addition, it also helps those who have issues on their legal documents.

In UAE schools, various documents are required in order to be admitted.

The facilitators of the group meet students (from KG 1 to high school) every week for monitoring and mentoring. They give students modules and instructional materials to work at home like workbooks and lecture notes, and make daily follow up of their progress.

“We teachers are volunteers or helpers.

“We give most of our time and love to our students. But just being a teacher in the four walls of our own classroom, as challenging and perplexing as that is, is not enough. As a global teacher, our influence and impact on education should be extended above and beyond our day-to-day role, hence realizing our primary goal of preparing our children to engage the world,” he added.

Javillo, hailing from Ilocos Sur, has 10 years of teaching experience in the Gulf with other participations beyond the teaching role.

He is also the consultant of the Filipino International Teachers Society in the Capital.

“To all my dedicated and committed teachers out there and to all globally-competitive educators around the world, let us keep the flame of the teaching profession burning in our hearts,” Javillo expressed.

A total of 52 educators have battled it out at the category, hoping to be part of the Top 10.