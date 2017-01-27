Filipino professionals kick-off reviews for licensure exams

Abu Dhabi — Several accredited professional organizations (APO) kicked-off reviews to prepare aspiring Filipinos residing in the UAE to get professional licenses by passing the Special Professional Licensure Board Exam (SPLBE) for their fields conducted yearly by the Philippines’ Professional Regulations Commission (PRC) through the POLO OWWA and Philippine Consulates.

The United Architects of the Philippines (UAP) Abu Dhabi Chapter welcomed at least 20 candidates at the orientation and first-day review on Friday, January 13 at The Philippine Global School campus in the capital facilitated by the organization’s officers and committee members.

“Since the inception of SPLBE in UAE, this is the 9th batch of reviews conducted by UAP,” noted UAP Abu Dhabi chapter President Arc. Ronnie Quijana.

“Last year, we had assisted 53 reviewees including four from Oman and more than half of them successfully passed the licensure exam,” he added.

Aside from the regular Friday reviews, a mid-week group mentoring is an added mechanism to follow on reviewee’s level of understanding and coping strategies. Games and other teaching methodologies are integrated into the review and evaluation to enhance learning and retention.

At least 20 architecture graduates registered in the review and it is expected that the number will rise next month to at least 40.

The day’s program of activities included the orientation and pre-test as a diagnostic exam to assess readiness and refresh the aspiring professionals with the terminologies and concepts of the architecture course. The rest of the hours were a pure technical review of curriculum.

Aspiring Filipino Civil Engineers

As the architects converged, the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers (PICE) Emarat chapter was at its 5th session of reviews with brain cracking mathematics and engineering lessons in December last year.

“We have almost 50 applicants for the licensure exam for civil engineers, and we are still encouraging under board graduates residing in the UAE to join the reviews hosted by COSPLE – Committee on Special Professional Licensure Exam of PICE,” expressed Board of Director Engr. Louie James Bendanillo in an interview with Kabayan Weekly.

Three sets of major exams such as evaluation test, midterm exam and pre-board exam are part of the course syllabus. Groupings and individual mentoring are scheduled on weekly basis for Abu Dhabi aspirants and another for Dubai.

“We noticed an increase of enrolees for the review this year and hopefully, PICE is able to help Filipino civil engineering graduates to get a license,” Engr. Bendanillo added.

