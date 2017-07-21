Filipino professionals graduate from the Philippine Business School

DUBAI – A total of 39 students graduated from a 10-day masterclass from the Philippine Business School in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Held at the Dusit Thani Hotel, Dubai, on Saturday, July 8, they are the first batch to graduate from the newly founded business school which was launched last month.

Coming from different industries such as engineers, architects, nurses and finance professionals, the students successfully completed an extensive 10-day program for working professionals which included projects and the Final Oral Revalida.

The diploma program conducted at the school is accredited and recognized by the De La Salle University in the Philippines.

“Ours is a diploma program that leads to a Master in Business Administration (MBA),” Nino Decenorio from the Philippine Business School told Kabayan Weekly.

Lyndon Magsino, CPA, Chairman of the Philippine Business School shared an inspirational message to the graduates emphasizing the importance of one’s will-power to achieve one’s potential.

“You will never know your full power until you realize that unleashing it is the only option you got,” he said.

For his part, Philippine Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes, who attended the graduation with his wife, Dr. Yasmin Balajadia-Cortes, spoke about the pioneering efforts of the Philippine Business School, the importance of Filipino excellence, and the pursuance of noble causes.

“The value of learning money cannot be bought by any amount of money. Carry on with you the torch and the banner of excellence built in the La Sallian tradition,” Philippine Presidential Awardee and professor at the Canadian University in Dubai, Dr. Rommel Pilapil Sergio, stressed.

Officially launched on June 29 this year at the Millennium Hotel in Dubai, the Philippine Business School offers a variety of programs catering to working professionals from different industries.

The team advocates mentoring and shaping Filipinos to become global business leaders of tomorrow through the guidance of award-winning academicians from the school who are leaders in their respective fields.

Among the academicians are Lyndon Magsino, CPA, Dr. Rommel Sergio, Dr. Rex Bacarra, Dr. Jade Opulencia, Christine Filomeno, CPA, Terese Rose Co, CPA, Marvin Barot, CPA, Christine Garcia, Jenny Gonzalez, MA, and Melchor Oribiana, MSc.

To know more about the Philippine Business School, go to www.phbusinessschool.com.