Filipino poet, novelist to grace SIBF 2017

DUBAI – A multi-awarded Filipino fictionist and poet will grace the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) to do a series of workshops for UAE-based teachers and librarians.

Edgar Samar, 36, is best-known for his award-winning Young Adult (YA) series Janus Silang.

Hailing from San Pablo City, his works have been awarded major literary prizes–such as the Palanca Awards, the NCAA Writer’s Prize, the Gantimpalang Collantes sa Sanaysay, and the Gawad Surian sa Tula.

One of his creations, Pag-aabang sa Kundiman: Isang Talambuhay, was nominated for the National Book Award.

He’s working as an associate professor at Ateneo de Manila University in the Philippines. Currently, he is a visiting professor at Osaka University in Japan.

Samar is on his way now in the country. He will talk about creative writing, creative process, writing for YA and children and for any age group.

His books include Eight Muses of the Fall, Sa Kasunod ng 909, Walong Diwata ng Pagkahulog, among other.

His poems, meanwhile, include Kuwentong-Bayan, Walang Diwata ng Apoy, 2000, and Gnosis.

SIBF will start on November 1 until 10.

Samar will be here from Nov 1 to 9.