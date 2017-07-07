Filipino photographers master ‘triangle of exposure’

DUBAI – Over 15 photographers based in Dubai were recently gathered at The Terrace in Dubai Creek Harbor for an outdoor shoot of cityscape and landscape.

Majority of the participants were members of Kabayan Kamera Klub (KKK). The group’s purpose is to gather beginners, intermediate and professional photographers, and socialize as well as learn from each other.

Apart from that, it was also the best time for the amateurs to learn the basics in taking landscape photos and enhance their skills.

They were taught of the triangle of exposure on the spot by the KKK officers.

The triangle of exposure is the term used for the three important elements of exposure: aperture, shutter speed, and ISO.

Using these elements may be a juggling act for some, but the KKK officers were on hand to teach their members how to balance everything.

The leaders wanted their members to get the results they want, not what the camera tells them.

“We want them to get the right exposure.

“Some of them are using Canon, Nikon or any camera brands,” Salvador Codo Jr., KKK’s president, said.

Codo said that most of the time, his group regularly conducts this kind of activity be it indoor or outdoor photography to enhance their photography skills.

The youngest photographer who joined the outdoor shoot was 27, while the eldest was 45. Participants came from different working environments, including sales and marketing, real estate, media, among other professions.

The activity was led by KKK’s Head for Photography Noel Del Mundo, Vice President Jubert Flores, Assistant Head for Photography Gerald Galapate, Treasurer Ann Gille Bucao, Secretary Ginalyn Galapate and Sherwin Inigo.