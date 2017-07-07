Filipino parents applaud UAE car seat rule

DUBAI – After implementing the revised traffic fines in the country, Filipino parents took note of one particular rule.

Parents who do not place their toddlers in a baby car seat can expect a fine of AED 400 and four black points deduction.

Sarah Vilbar Esguerra told Kabayan Weekly that being a mother to two children, she welcomed the new rule for the protection of children.

“For me, it is good that they implemented the rule this way to ensure that parents in the country are obligated to use car seats, especially for newborn babies,” she said.

The Filipina, who has been living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for nine years, highlighted the importance of kid’s safety while riding in a moving vehicle.

“Having your kids safely fastened in their car seats also allow parents to have their mind at peace knowing that their kids are safe,” she added.

The 33-year old mentioned that getting a new baby car seat might be pricey. She shared that she did not buy a brand new one for her own child.

Esguerra mentioned that she bought her child’s car seat online. It was slightly used but was good enough as her own child was comfortable in it.

“It’s not brand new actually. I bought it from Dubizzle.com. It was slightly used but it was a Maxi-Cosi brand which is usually expensive but I got it for AED 200 only,” the mother said.

A brand new Maxi-Cosi baby car seat ranges from AED 999 to over AED 2,000, according to www.mumzworld.com.

Another mommy in town also lauded the authorities for implementing the rule through a hefty fine. Lucille Araneta-Bustrillos said that it was only right to do so as it was for the good of children.

“All parents know that using a car seat is very vital to protect our children from injuries or even death if a vehicular accident takes place,” she told Kabayan Weekly.

The 35-year old mother to two children stated that it would be better to just follow the rule as the revised traffic fines are also expensive.

Both Esguerra and Bustrillos urged other parents in the country to strap their children to avoid paying the penalty.

“Some parents decide not to buy [the car seat] because it’s expensive and insists that their child can just be held while on the go. However, there is already a fine implemented,” Esguerra stressed.

For new Filipino parents in the country or those searching for affordable baby car seats, the Filipina mother mentioned that they can try searching online.

She added that the baby car seat or toddler car seat do not stay forever as children grow. Therefore, it would not be a big deal not to get a brand new one for your child.