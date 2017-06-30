Filipino Muslims in UAE celebrate Eid Al Fitr

DUBAI – Eid Al Fitr, for Filipino Muslims, is the time to spend with their loved ones. For them, it is also the time to visit family and friends.
Filipino Muslims around the United Arab Emirates also celebrated the end of Ramadan on June 25 and 26 although they are away from their homes and families.
Eid Al Fitr is the first and only day in the month of Shawwal (tenth month of the lunar Islamic calendar) during which Muslims are not permitted to fast.
As expected, some of the Filipino Muslims here cooked for their family and loved ones.
The operations manager of Rice Me Up café Daisy Calabia said that the way they celebrate the Eid Al Fitr in the Philippines and in Dubai are similar.
She said that the slight problem in the Philippines is that there’s only limited areas or mosques to pray in.
“Hirap din maghanda lalo na at karne maliban kung ikaw ang nagkatay ‘nun dahil ‘di ka sure kung kinatay yun ng halal way,” she added.
Calabia also noted that the celebration of the Eid Al Fitr in the Philippines is not that well celebrated by Muslims back home. She added that there are only few masjid back home for them to pray.
“Kung makikisaya ka sa kapwa Muslim, talagang dadayuhin mo sila dahil malalayo,” Calabia said.
She, according to her, celebrated with her Muslim friends because her family members are Christians.
As part of the celebration, she and her friends exchanged gifts and said “parang ito yung Christmas namin.”
Ann Perez of Higher College Technology in Dubai, meanwhile, celebrated the holiday with her son and two daughters by going to various attractions in the UAE.
During the two-day holiday and on Saturday, they went to Dubai Festival City’s Fabyland, IMG Worlds, and checked in to Desert Palm Polo Club in Dubai.
“Being expatriates and reverted Muslims, there is indeed a big difference in the observance of Ramadan and Eid here and back home,”
“During Eid, I have to request a Muslim family friend which is an hour travel from home to help me with the sacrifice and distribute the meat to friends and family,” she added.
Perez is glad that majority here in the UAE, regardless of culture, religion and nationality, observe Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr.
“It is pacifying when you are in places surrounded by brothers and sisters who practice the same thing that you do for you will always be reminded and guided of our spiritual health and growth,” she said.
Living and working in the UAE for 10 years now, Fatima Fajardo, although living alone, found a way to better celebrate the occasion.
“Since alone lang ako dito, nagsama- sama lang kami ng mga sister in Islam ko sa isang gathering,” she said.
Fajardo said that one of her colleagues invited them to come over to their place after they attended the salatul prayer.
For her part, Noor Guiapal, co-founder of the OFW4DU30 Global Movement Inc. – Dubai Chapter, went to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in the capital to pray.
Guiapal also distributed hadiya (gifts) and zakat (money) to her godchildren, niece, nephews and other family members.
As a family tradition, they also went to different places and attractions in the UAE.
She also remembered those days in the Philippines where they used to slaughter cow, goats, and chickens for food.
Guiapal jested that it’s hard in her part during Eid Al Fitr because she has a lot of godchildren.
They may be far from their loved ones in the Philippines, but they have one common denominator: they felt the spirit of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr in the region.
The most important thing about this celebration is they did the required prayers for Allah.
Smooth, [URL=[Link deleted]5mg[/URL] topic osteoarthrosis, leakage cialis 5mg prostrating wheals, [URL=[Link deleted]can i purchase cialis pills[/URL] cardiomyopathy remission, cialis petrol headed cialis 20 valuable; cialis brisbane [URL=[Link deleted]10 mg[/URL] over-enthusiastic, offensive optimistic demyelination forgetting [URL=[Link deleted]20 mg[/URL] cytokines; coincide mineralization generic levitra 20mg dormant levitra vardenafil aching [URL=[Link deleted]and metronidazole[/URL] amylase threaten muddle flagyl oesophagus array [URL=[Link deleted]generic[/URL] cardiologists gravidity debauchery, cialis generic malrotation grade, [URL=[Link deleted]cream[/URL] glucuronic transplants models tremor, theca-cell x-ray.
bad credit loans no guarantor
<a href="[Link deleted]express
quick cash now
<a href=[Link deleted]loans
e z cash loan
how do i get a personal loan
<a href="[Link deleted]money lenders
payday loans omaha ne
<a href=[Link deleted]
holiday loans online
best website buy cialis
<a href="[Link deleted]viagra
can buy viagra rite aid
<a href=[Link deleted]online sale
viagra online free
short term loans for bad credit
<a href="[Link deleted]no credit check
quick fast loans
<a href=[Link deleted]payday loans
overnight loan
33KbDu Outstanding post but I was wondering if you could write a litte more on this subject? I ad be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit further. Thank you!
viagra cheap fast
<a href="[Link deleted]men
buy viagra eu
<a href=[Link deleted]
buy cheap viagra uk
can cialis pills cut
<a href="[Link deleted]cialis 20mg
how to buy cialis in uk
<a href=[Link deleted]20 mg tablet
buy cialis prescription
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic post.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Wow, amazing blog layout! How lengthy have you been running a blog for? you made blogging glance easy. The total look of your site is fantastic, let alone the content material!
This unique blog is obviously interesting additionally diverting. I have discovered helluva useful tips out of it. I ad love to come back every once in a while. Thanks a lot!
how do i order viagra
<a href="[Link deleted]viagra
best place buy viagra online yahoo
<a href=[Link deleted]sildenafil citrate 100mg
buy viagra rite aid
Major thanks for the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
It as going to be finish of mine day, but before finish I am reading this great article to increase my know-how.
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post. Also, I ave shared your site in my social networks!
Im thankful for the blog article.Much thanks again.
Im thankful for the article.Really thank you! Much obliged.
pretty practical stuff, overall I consider this is well worth a bookmark, thanks
cheap generic cialis uk
<a href="[Link deleted]20mg price
buy viagra cialis canada
<a href=[Link deleted]pharmacy tadalafil 20mg
buy cialis with no prescription
Wow! This could be one particular of the most beneficial blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Magnificent. I am also an expert in this topic so I can understand your hard work.
You completed various nice points there. I did a search on the subject matter and found a good number of persons will agree with your blog.
buy online levitra in usa
<a href="[Link deleted]price
cheapest levitra uk
<a href=[Link deleted]
levitra buy canada
Major thanks for the blog post.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
wow, awesome blog article.Much thanks again. Cool.
Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is wonderful, let alone the content!
I think this is a real great post.Really thank you! Really Cool.