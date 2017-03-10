Filipino MMA superstar Folayang headlines ONE Championship Manila run

MANILA – When ONE Championship returns to the Philippines on April 21, it will headline the first title defense of the country’s own Lightweight World champion Eduard “The Landslide” Folayang.

This was revealed in a ONE championship release which added that the tenth showing of the MMA Asian franchise will be held in 20,000 seating capacity SM Mall of Asia Arena in the event dubbed “ONE: Kings of Destiny”.

ONE Championship CEO Victor Cui said: “It is always an amazing time when ONE Championship is in Manila, because Filipino fans are so intensely passionate about the sport of mixed martial arts that the atmosphere in the SM Mall of Asia Arena just hits a feverish pitch. We can’t wait to be back in April as our team has prepared an incredible main event for the organization’s return to Manila. The Philippines’ beloved hero Eduard Folayang will defend his ONE Lightweight World Championship against Malaysian superstar Ev Ting.”

Folayang, of the legendary Team Lakay in Baguio City, is one of the country’s most experienced mixed martial artists. After nearly a decade of competing in various promotions, Folayang has amassed an impressive 17-5 mixed martial arts record.

The 33-year-old veteran has authored a career resurgence in 2016, winning three consecutive matches against high-profile opponents and showcasing a highly-improved wrestling and grappling offensive arsenal.

In his last bout, Folayang shocked the world by capturing the ONE Lightweight World Championship belt with a sensational victory over Japanese legend Shinya Aoki. He will be making his first title defense against Ting.

Folayang said, “Winning the title against a legend like Shinya Aoki will forever hold a special place of distinction in my career, but it is only the first step in establishing my legacy. Before champions are recognized as greats and legends of the sport, every single one of them faced contenders that challenged their prowess as champions. In April, I will have the opportunity to show the world why I hold my coveted title.”

Meanwhile, Ting is a mixed martial artist of Malaysian heritage who lives and trains out of Auckland, New Zealand. He owns a stellar 13-3 win-loss record so far in his professional career.

A winner of his last four bouts over top-caliber foes, Ting is one of the most talented mixed martial artists to come out of Malaysia. Eight of his 13 victories have come by exciting finishes, including four submissions and four knockouts.

Ting secured a date with Folayang when he notched a split decision win over former title challenger Kamal Shalorus last February.

“I have worked tirelessly to be where I am now. It has finally paid off because I will get an opportunity to vie for a world title. It’s every mixed martial artist’s dream to become a champion. This is my chance to fulfill that dream. Eduard Folayang is a great champion and is admired by many Filipinos, but he has what I want. I’m coming to Manila to take it from him and bring the belt home to Malaysia,” Ting underlined.

For ticket information, visit www.onefc.com

By: Sam Bautista