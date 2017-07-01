Filipino Migrants Day celebrated in capital

Abu Dhabi – The 22nd annual observance of the Filipino Migrants day, which falls every June 7 each year since the proclamation of Migrants Workers Act of 1995, or RA 8042, was celebrated with recognition in Abu Dhabi last Thursday, June 22 at the Gloria Downtown Hotel spearheaded by the Philippine Embassy through its Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and Philippine Overseas Labor Offices.

Over 80 Filipino organizations, individual and corporate entities in Abu Dhabi were given plaques of appreciation for their consistent and continued support and dedicated volunteerisms at any forms and services benefiting the overseas Filipinos, especially the distressed compatriots sheltered at the Philippine Embassy.

On this occasion themed ‘’Araw ng Pagkilala at Pasasalamat’’, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Constancio R. Vingno Jr. highlighted the contributions of the overseas Filipinos towards the Philippine economy.

“This occasion is celebrated in their [OFWs’] honor. Today, we who are in the government service are reminded to continue protecting the rights and advancing their welfare in recognition of their contribution to the Philippine economy,” Ambassador Vingno said in his speech.

“Many of you may have been aware of the many challenges that we are facing as we continue to serve and fulfill our duties here in UAE. Tonight allow us to thank our partners in this noble objective of furthering the letter and spirit of the Migrant Workers Act. We take this opportunity to thank and recognize them for their commitment and dedication to help our kababayans who are in distress’,” he added.

At the ceremony, a segment allowed these distressed Filipinos to extend their great appreciation to those who have helped them through a song presentation ‘’Thanks to You’’ recorded in a video. They were grateful for the lessons and skills learned from volunteers, which they can use as an alternative livelihood starters when they return home to Philippines.

The Migrants Workers Act of 1995 established the promotion of overseas employment as a policy while it holds the government responsible for the protection of OFWs.