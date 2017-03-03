Filipino mechanical engineers upgrade skills

ABU DHABI — The recently held seminar on project management hosted by the Philippine Society of Mechanical Engineers-Abu Dhabi Chapter (PSME-Abu Dhabi) highlighted management skills and reintegration plans in a seminar themed “Empowering Filipino Mechanical Engineers to become Game-Changers towards achieving Global recognition and Stature”.

“In this seminar, we will help to mould Filipino engineers on how to lead projects by sharing soft skills on project management principles and how to reintegrate the skills into their workplaces, careers and to oneself,” said Engr. Robert Noel Bentura Peria, one of the major speakers of the event.

By reintegration, he meant that Filipino engineers need to be aware about upgrading professions through continuous professional development (CPD) seminars in line with their field or careers.

“You and your career is a project and a project is a function of performance, time and scope,” Engr. Peria stressed, adding that Filipinos must grow from inside and outside of their comfort zones and compete globally.

When asked about the status of Filipino engineers, specifically the mechanical engineers in UAE workplaces, PSME president, Engr. Ferdinand Agtarap, said that majority are in the middle managerial level.

“This is one of the targets of PSME, to bring out the best in Filipinos by helping them become skillful project managers,” he said.

“This year, we hope to increase the membership of PSME so that we are able to widened our scope and extend endeavors for our compatriots’ benefits,” Engr. Agtarap stressed, also stating that the organization is coaching any member seeking technical assistance on their jobs.

He noted that accredited CPDs by PSME National will be required for every mechanical engineer renewing professional license at Professional Regulations Commission in the Philippines, thus seminars conducted by PSME must follow the guidelines.

The day’s event has integrated workshops and team building event as an output product of the skills learned.