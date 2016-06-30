Filipino Institute opens first batch in Sharjah

SHARJAH – The Filipino Institute (FI) officially launched its training operation in Sharjah.

Almost 500 Filipinos in the emirate have enrolled to take up different short courses, such as Auto CAD, Business Writing, HR and Admin, HRM, Caregiver, Massage Therapy, Communication and Presentation Skills, English Grammar, Safety Training, Social and Media Marketing, Logistics, MS Word, PowerPoint and Excel.

Gabriel John Rimando, FI president and founder, and Faralou Mariscotes-Mahia, FI dean, organized and personally facilitated the admission of enrollees.

Branding their Sharjah branch as “Powerhouse,” Mahia assured that they have well-qualified trainers who can provide only the most conducive learning experience to students.

The graduation of the first batch is scheduled on July 15.