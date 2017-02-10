Filipino horror film premiers at ESFF

DUBAI – A Filipino short horror movie is set to be shown at the fourth Emirates Short Film Festival (ESFF) on Thursday, February 16 at the Emirates Group Headquarters Auditorium.

The short film, Kaarawan (Birthday), a 7-minute film, tells the story of Terrence, a caregiver who, on his birthday, is required to look after an old man in a coma and in near death.

As the night goes on and while on duty starts to become dull, Terrence decides to throw a birthday party, and due to his and his guests’ carelessness, the patient passes away and “with their malevolent act, they find themselves in a peculiar dilemma.”

The main man

The main character is portrayed by Dubai-based industrial engineer Dexter Dalisay.

The 28-year old commercial model said that this is his first Filipino film during his stay in the Emirate.

Previously, he was featured in an Arabic film entitled “On Borrowed Time” that is set to be screened in Gulf countries this year.

His major big break was when he joined the casts of “Love Check” film that was recently shown at the Malta International Film Fest, Mumbai International Film Fest and Oasis Film Festival.

“It’s an honor to be part of this team [Kaarawan] kasi last year nanalo na sila ng awards [sa ESFF],” he said.

Before coming to the Emirate, Dalisay was a talent of GMA 7 and appeared at “Walang Tulugan with the Master Showman”, a late-night variety and talk television show hosted by the late German Moreno together with John Nite, Shermaine Santiago, Jackie Lou Blanco and Shirley Fuentes.

“I am just enjoying my passion. I’ve been acting since high school pa lang and I was even part of theatre groups before,” he added.

The spooky movie was filmed in Dubai just this January, mostly at their friend’s area.

When asked about what should spectators expect from the short film, the engineer said: “Makaka-relate sila dito kasi ginawa namin yung movie para sa mga Filipinos [at heto ay] nangyayari talaga sa totoong buhay.”

“They need to focus for them to embrace the story of every scene. That is the time na mailulugar nila yung sarili nila kay Terrence na minsan ay naging pabaya,” he added noting that it only took them five hours to shoot the entire scenes.

Directed by veteran film maker Archie Enriquez, the film uses Tagalog and English languages with English subtitles.

Other casts are Emil Barcenilla, Maria Dalma, Yaj Mesina, Honey Cocson, Jake Javier, Bimbim Dalma, Zoey Dalma, Zack Dalma, Brad Aquino and Roland Arceo.

The awarding will coincide with the screening. The nearest metro station to the venue is Emirates Metro Station.

By: Ryan Namia