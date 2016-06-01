Filipino families in Dubai celebrate unity through Santa Cruzan festival

Dubai – Filipino families flocked to St. Mary’s Church on Saturday, May 28, to celebrate the annual Santa Cruzan festival.
“Mas naging makahulugan ‘yung Santa Cruzan natin ngayon dahil isinama ‘yung pamilya, hindi lang yung mga reynas pati yung mga anak nila at mister nila ay kasama,” Fr. Chito Bartolo, a priest at St. Mary’s Church, told Kabayan Weekly.
He explained that their main theme was families being together as many of the Filipinos in the emirate are far away from their loved ones.
The event, which started with a parade of the chosen families, had activities, such as dance performances and a mass.
A huge crowd attended the event and the priest was happy that many Filipinos participated the event.
“This event is really an event to be remembered, because this is one way of uniting Filipinos [in the emirate]. We are carrying our traditions wherever we are,” Emolyn Bucsit, coordinator at St. Mary’s Church, said.
She also said that such an event allows Filipino children, who are growing up abroad, learn more about Filipino traditions and cultures as they are far away from their motherland.
“This is a way of passing on traditions to our children, to the next generation,” she added.
Fr. Bartolo further said that he would like the Filipinos in the country to know that, although they may be far away from their families, they are not alone.
“Ito lang ang isang place na ramdam na ramdam nila na parang nandoon lang sila sa Pilipinas. Ang Pilipinas ay nandito lang sa St. Mary’s, kasama ninyo po kami,” he said.
