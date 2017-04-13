Filipino engineers from UAE make it to the ASEAN list

Abu Dhabi – The economic integration of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2015 posed a great challenge for Filipino engineers specifically civil engineers residing in the UAE to aspire to become an ASEAN engineer and not lag behind the job market within and among the 10-member countries ASEAN.

Likewise, accredited professional organizations, such as Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers (PICE – UAE), are improving their ways and mechanisms to help aspirants reach their dreams in this new set up.

The long list of qualifications, screening, evaluation and documentation procedures did not stop 40 Filipino civil engineers to be in the ASEAN Engineer register and finally marched for conferment on March 24, at the Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana Hotel in the capital.

The ASEAN Engineer Special Conferment ceremonies was officiated by the Philippine Technological Council (PTC) spearheaded by Engr. Romulo R. Agatep – Director ‐ International Affairs, PTC & AFEO Country Registrar where 16 Filipino civil engineers and 7 electrical engineers -members of the Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers (IIEE) ramped to the stage to receive their certificates and medals.

Running to 45, these engineers in dark colored suits received their conferment medallion to manifest their new rank as an ASEAN Engineer which was administered by PTC-MENA Affairs Presidential Adviser Engr. Trese T. Bustamante, President – Philippine Technological Council 2016 Chairman – ASEAN Federation of Engineering Organizations Federico A. Monsada, PICE National 1st Vice President Engr Clemente A. Ibo and Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Constancio R. Vingno Jr.

“It gives me great pride to see all of you being excellent in your respective fields as engineers who are increasingly in demand in UAE. This means that the excellence of Filipino professionals is appreciated and recognized,” Ambassador Vingno expressed in his speech at the ceremony.

He simplified the Filipino workers to be expatriates identifying themselves as professionals who are able to compete and perform better at their chosen jobs within their companies.

“I challenged you to further equip yourselves with the latest innovations and best practices that will make you at par with the rest of the world,” he stressed.

He challenged professionals to be updated with new technologies and continue to upgrade their skills and knowledge to achieve global recognition.

Before the conferment rights, Engr Romulo R. Agatep pointed out reasons why conferment is given high value and detailed other information related to the ASEAN.

“[This] ceremonial conferment to the ASEAN Engineer transforms to more promotion- to promote, to move forward or to advance,” he said.

The ASEAN Engineers are recognized in ASEAN countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia and Brunei in which the qualifications of select profession in the region are aligned in order to allow the free movement of professionals between member countries. These professions include engineering, nursing, architecture, surveying, medical practitioners, dentistry, accountancy, and tourism.

PICE-UAE caters to all Filipino licensed civil engineers who aspire to become an ASEAN engineer by assisting them through the documentation processes.

ASEAN Engineers conferred in Qatar (16) on November 25, 2016 at the Hilton Hotel Doha

Engr Maryfel A. Oliveros; Engr Ruby M. Bendanillo; Engr Jasper F. Olivar; Engr Guillermo P. Adriatico, Jr.; Engr Florinda P. Luche; Engr Guillermo L. Amper, Jr.; Engr Donn B. Simon; Engr Alvin M. Ruiz, Jr.; Engr Rowena P. Lipar; Engr. Jeremy C. Diola; Engr Ronald A. Castillon; Engr Salibel M. Jatulla; Engr Ricardo P. Marimon; Engr George I. Catabay; Engr Christopher C. Magadia; and Engr Alvin E. Alejandro

ASEAN Engineers conferred in Philippines on November 21, 2016

Engr Louie James T. Bendanillo (in Pampanga); Engr Browenn N. de Leon; Engr Enrico G. Santiago; Engr Joanne Therese S. Espiritu; and Engr Onofre P. Valencia (Palawan)

ASEAN Engineers conferred in UAE on March 24, 2017

Engr Alain G. Manangan; Engr Gerry I. Ligutan; Engr Melchor L. Peralta; Engr Wencie Ernest D. Besa; Engr Elaine G. Hernandez; Engr Ryan E. Ferrer; Engr Edmar P. dela Vega; Engr Ryan B. Clarina; Engr Charles Concordio N. Abad; Engr Crisauro R. Fallar III; Engr James B. Valdez, Jr.; Engr Gwendylmar M. Gil; Engr Blesil D. Apduhan; Engr Vinzor A. Yee Concepcion; Engr Jerry A. Caguimbal; and Engr John Denver D. Catapang.

Engr. Julius C. Canonizado and Engr Hero P Infante are yet to get formal conferment.

7 ASEAN Engineers members of Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers