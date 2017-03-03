Filipino designers shine in Top Designer Fashion Week

Filipino fashion designers, Jules Quirante, Kim Gorospe and Erick Talledo were one of the UAE-based designers featured in the recent Top Designer Fashion Week held at the COA – Dubai last February 25.

Quirante is from Davao and had been in the industry since 2008. He braved Qatar at a very young age to pursue his passion, then later joined his father, who was a dressmaker in Dubai. Since then, his name became big as his creations were featured in numerous shows. He now owns his own company – Jules Quirante Couture.

Gorospe has 18 years of fashion design experience since he landed in the UAE. This Abu Dhabi-based designer is from Tarlac. He loves to create new things and dressing up women; and to bring out the femininity inside them. In the event, models ramped his Victorian suit and long gown creations.

Talledo is becoming a local name to Filipinos in the Emirates. This Abu Dhabi-based designer is from Isabela. For more than 8 years of experience in fashion designing, he had been dressing up Arab royalties, foreigners, Filipino dignitaries, Filipino celebrities; and have been active in Filipino events.

“My collection is all about celebration of femininity. It highlights the best feature of a woman. It’s chic and elegant but not compromising the comfortability of the one wearing it. Nevertheless, it is wearable and fits to all types of women nowadays,” Talledo said.

“My strong Filipino heritage and cultural background helped me a lot to design these pieces. One will see my personal touch to each design. Which is for me – timeless and exudes elegance,” he added.