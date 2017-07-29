Filipino civil engineers hold Mid-year assembly

Abu Dhabi – Over 200 Filipino civil engineers mostly from the United Arab Emirates and guests from other Gulf countries and Philippines converged at the 2017 Mid-year assembly hosted by the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers PICE UAE chapter on July 7, Friday at the Metropolitan Hotel in Dubai.

Philippines’ PICE National Board of Director President Engr. Catalina E. Cabral spoke about the importance of continuing professional education studies in advancing the engineering career.

Her speech was in line with the event’s theme “Proficiency and Integrity of Civil Engineers – Understanding the Importance of Advancement in Engineering Practice”.

“I would like to share to you a caveat in this continuing learning process that engineering education must avoid the cliché of teaching more and more about less and less, until it teaches everything about nothing. This means that we should study the essentials of engineering technology and practice that will enhance proficiency and integrity in the craft,” Engr. Cabral said in her message.

She added that continuing education is a must not only as a career development strategy but in compliance with Republic Act No. 10912 which mandates all regulated professions to create and strengthen Continuing Professional Development (CPD) programs. Her presentation was integrated with PICE National HQ Updates.

Section 3, paragraph of the law says, “this measure is in recognition of the importance of continuing education in the advancement of engineering practice of which, as defined, continuing professional development refers to the inculcation of advanced knowledge, skills and ethical values in a post-licensure specialization or in an inter- or multidisciplinary field of study, for assimilation into professional practice, self-directed research and /or lifelong learning.”

The morning’s program was made more special with the presence of Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Constancio R. Vingno Jr. He recognized PICE UAE with a commendation for its members’ determination and continuous desire to advance and promote the interest of professionalism, further in leading and establishing the ASEAN Engineering registry in the UAE.

Philippine Consul General Paul Raymund P. Cortes then stood to share an inspirational message to the engineers, after which he led the oath-taking of the new chapter members of the organization.

The afternoon session was loaded with technical topics highlighting the CPD updates tackled by PICE National HQ 1st Vice President Engr. Clemente A. Ibo, talks on “Transforming our Future with Building Information Modelling” presented by 2016 PICE National President Ernesto S. de Castro and the “ASEAN Integration of Engineering Professionals focus on ASEAN Engineering Register” was tasked to PICE National HQ 2nd Vice President Engr. Erdsan Rene S. Suero.

An open forum was held after the technical sessions.

PICE UAE Chapter President Engr. Browenn N. de Leon extended his profound gratitude to committee leaders for making the event a success and as well grateful about the huge participation of engineers from different parts of UAE and neighboring Gulf countries and Philippines.