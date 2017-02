Filipino cabbie arrested for selling drugs; accusers jailed too

DUBAI — A Filipino taxi driver was arrested in Abu Dhabi for allegedly using illegal drugs, as well as selling them to his customers, as claimed by two Filipinas.

However, in an unusual twist of events, the two Filipinas were also arrested after being perceived being under the influence of drugs too, a report by 7days.aesaid.

According to the report, the taxi driver was found in possession of hashish and dozens of tramadol pills inside his cab.

“I had the tramadol in the car but it was for my personal use,” the cabbie was quoted as saying during a hearing before the Abu Dhabi Criminal Court, denying that he was also selling illegal drugs to his customers.

“I don’t deal drugs and I have never sold them to any of my customers,” he said.

The cabbie was charged with possession and selling of illegal drugs, as well as driving under the influence of drugs.

The report said the two females, who are on trial for the same case, admitted consuming hashish, and insisted that they had bought it from the driver.

All three Filipinos tested positive for illegal drugs, it added.

The trial was adjourned until May 2 for the defendants to get lawyers to represent them in future hearings.