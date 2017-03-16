Filipino Bowling Club marks 25 years; hosts 20th GCC tournament

Abu Dhabi – Filipino bowling enthusiasts-members of the Abu Dhabi Filipino Bowling Club (ADFBC) in the capital have worked out several deals in conjunction with its 25th anniversary celebration by launching the 50th bowling season and preparing for the hosting of the upcoming huge event – 20th GCC All Filipino Bowling tournament (GCC AFBT) this September.
The current season was sparing the bowling alley on Saturday, March 11 at the Khalifa International Bowling Center Abu Dhabi with 14 teams battling in the All Filipino Bowling Handicapping League.
Al Raey’s team, Split Happens, Strike & Spares 2.0, Al Transbowlers, Hansamuboura-2, T.W.U., PNA/FNAE, Hansamuboura-2, Dabarkads, Emirates Steel, Harimanok Farm, Swabe, League of Legends, and Strike & Spares make up the list of team players, which games are regularly played every Saturday at the venue.
While building solidarity, camaraderie and teamwork in regular games, the group is eager and excited to accommodate for the third time the hosting of the yearly GCC-wide bowling tournament with last years’ held in Qatar due in rotation within the gulf countries by Filipino bowling groups including ADFCB for UAE.
GCC-AFBT was conceptualized by Filipino bowling aficionados in the Gulf Region in 1997 and held annually to bring together at least 300 bowlers from different overseas Filipino bowling clubs, associations and organizations within the GCC Region under one roof.
ADFBC will also represent in the upcoming 4th World Overseas Filipino Bowling Tournament (WOFBT) this coming August 2-7 in Athens Greece with last year’s event held in Rome, Italy.
Other local activities include two invitational bowling tournaments in their calendar to be participated in by caliber bowlers from various parts of the UAE and another event dubbed Ambassador’s Cup Bowling tournament.
“The invitational bowling events are launched twice a year intended for an identified outreach program by the group, especially for emergency funding like calamities in the Philippines,” ADFBC newly elected president Dindo Fernando told Kabayan Weekly in an interview.
He has mentioned that the previous leaders and founders of the group were able to spearhead implementation of small projects in the Philippines such as the construction of school rooms and help for kabayans locally who are in urgencies.
