Filipino artist showcases world-class arts at ING Creative Fest

DUBAI – A Philippine-based apparel and graphic illustrator has been in Dubai to show-off his ground-breaking arts at the ongoing ING Creative Festival.

Nicolo Nimor, hailing from Cebu, is the only Filipino participant in the region’s largest creative festival.

The festival, which runs from April 13 to 15 at Alserkal Avenue, Dubai, is annually featuring talents from around the world, including artists and producers from Disney, Pixar, NASA, and National Geographic.

For this edition, it features 1,300 attendees from over 35 countries, 22 speakers from over 15 countries, and 43 industry leaders who are set to give back to the community.

“Most of my work goes to official merchandise for bands like New Found Glory, Suicide Silence, A Day to Remember and those bands that play for big music festivals all around the world,” Nomor, who was named as one of the 20 best young designers by BluPrint Magazine, said.

He is known for his unique styles that are often a mix of cartoons with a certain dark humor.

As a matter of fact, he designed posters, merchandize and logos for bands who participate at the annual Warped Tour, a punk rock festival staged in the US and Canada.

Nimor has also contributed his artworks for famous artists like Tiesto and David Hasselholf.

“There’s one time I had this client, famous actor David Hasselholf (Baywatch, Knight Rider).

“He needed merchandize for a play that he was part of so I was really honored to be tapped for that project,” he added.

Nimor shared that he was inspired mostly by his father to do art while he was still young.

“My dad was an architect, in his past time he did a lot of paintings, so I grew up in that environment.

“Instead of buying me toys he bought me a lot of crayons.

“Later on as I was trying to find my own style I looked up to works of designers like Tribal Gear’s Max 242, Johnny Cupcakes. There’s also a long list of talented Filipino designers who inspired me,” he added.

Through the years, he was featured on prominent papers including Chalk Magazine, Status Magazine, T-World Magazine Australia, Clavel Magazine and local papers in the Philippines.

He has also worked with big names such as Forever the Sickest Kids, The Devil Wears Prada, Four Year Strong, Of Mice & Men, Suicide Silence, and Urbandub, among others.

He is set to showcase his works on Saturday, April 15 under band merchandize category.

ING is a creative community based in Dubai, dedicated to unlocking one’s creative potential through Talks, Workshops, Exhibitions and Portfolio Reviews.