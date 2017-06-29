Filipina wins Asia’s Next Top Model

DUBAI – Dubbed as the girl with “just a pretty face and no skills”, Maureen Wroblewitz bagged Asia’s Next Top Model Cycle 5.

The 19-year old is the first Filipina to win the competition going against other aspiring models from other Asian countries.

Wroblewitz wins a modeling contract from Storm Model Management in London, a fashion spread at Nylon Magazine in Singapore and a new Subaro Impreza

Starting with 13 other girls, she was always known as the underdog in the group but bloomed into a professional model throughout each episode.

The Filipina reached top three with Malaysia’s Shikin Gomez and Vietnam’s Minh Tu Nguyen.

In the end, Wroblewitz was announced as the season’s winner.

Congratulations Maureen!