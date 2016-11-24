Filipina nannies graduate from Ateneo’s LSE program

DUBAI – Two Filipinas, who work as nannies in Dubai, joined the social enterprise world by graduating from the Ateneo School of Government’s (ASoG) Leadership and Social Entrepreneurship (LSE) program.

There were over 90 graduates, including the two nannies, who received their Ateneo Diplomas Friday, November 11, at the Dusit Thani Hotel.

Working in the Emirate for more than eight years, Cecilia Evangelista planned to go back home to the Philippines for good in April 2017.

The Filipina said that with her newfound learned knowledge, her dreams could now become a reality. She wanted to use the skills she had acquired from the program and help support her mother’s dressmaking business.

“The experience in LSE was beyond my expectation. I thought it was only about business but I learned a lot of things like financial literacy, leadership and how to put a business with a social impact,” she said.

Cristy Dalusong who had also graduated from the program shared that she would highly recommend the program to other people, especially to fellow “kasambahay” like her.

“Instead na maubos yung time nila sa pag i-ikot sa mall at tambay sa park, mas maganda na mag aral nalang sila. Marami silang matutunan and magkakaroon at mababago ang buhay nila lalo na sa pag-handle nang pera kinikita nila,” she said.

Dalusong added that the life of an overseas Filipino is only temporary. Sooner or later, everyone will go back home.

“Mahirap sa kalooban na magsakripisyu nang ilang taon sa abroad at pag-uwi, wala pa din nangyari,” she added.

Philippine Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes in his inspirational message challenged the graduates to think that their six-month program was a journey and not a destination. He urged them to be always “socially connected”.

“The knowledge and practical skills that you acquired from the LSE course will be indispensable tools as you continue your lifelong journey as global citizens,” Dr. Mario Villaverde, Associate Dean for Academic Affairs of AsoG, said.

The LSE program was first introduced in Rome in 2008 to help overseas Filipinos acquire knowledge in leadership, education in financial management, and development of entrepreneurial skills with a social cause.

In Dubai alone, there are now over 1,300 individuals who have benefited from the program. The program is currently available in more than 14 cities outside of the Philippines. The program also produced 150 graduates in the Philippines.

According to Gina Valbuena, head of LSE Dubai Secretariat, next year’s LSE will commence in January 2017. Those interested, they may register at www.ateneo-lsedubai.com.