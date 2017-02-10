Filipina honoring mother in Ironman 70.3 Dubai

DUBAI – Inspired to lead a healthy lifestyle due to unfortunate events that happened to her loved ones, Donna Christe Alfafara motivated herself to stay active through activities such as running, cycling and swimming.

“At a young age of 15, I lost my mom to a brain aneurysm,” the 27-year old started her letter to the Ironman 70.3 triathlon challenge organizers last year.

The Filipina’s mother suffered a blood clot in the brain causing her to suffer aneurism. Brain aneurysm, according to webmd.com, is a bulging, weak area in the wall of an artery that supplies blood to the brain. It goes unnoticed and have no symptoms. However, it can be deadly and lead to a stroke endangering one’s life.

Alfafara mentioned that each time she joined a marathon such as the Ironman 70.3 triathlon, her mother was always in her mind to help her go on and finish the race.

The Filipina said that she first tried the Ironman in Cebu, Philippines a few years ago. She finished the race in six hours and three minutes. When she heard that it was going to take place in Dubai, she didn’t think twice to sign up.

On Friday, January 27, Alfafara joined other athletes in the Ironman 70.3 triathlon challenge in Dubai. They had to swim 1.9 kilometers near the seven-star hotel, Burj Al Arab, cycle for 90 kilometers from Burj Al Arab to Al Qudra and back, and run for nine kilometers.

“It is more challenging to beat one’s time,” she said.

The Filipina athlete shared that she was able to beat her own time by completing the race in five hours and 55 minutes. She added that what was important was finishing the race and beating her own time.

However, in her category – 25 to 29 female, Alfafara made the top 10, coming in ninth overall. She was very happy about it.

Being an athlete, she said that she worked hard and trained to be able to finish the race. She thanked her group, the Filipino Triathletes International Club.

“We train six times a week except on Thursdays,” the Filipina said.

According to her, they swim on Sundays and Tuesdays, run on Mondays, and cycle on Wednesdays and Fridays. The group grabbed the third place for having the most number of participants in the January 27 race.

“Life here [in Dubai] is all about work. So, I decided to utilize my free time,” Alfafara mentioned.

She urged her fellow Pinoys in the country to utilize their free time, too, especially as they are away from the Philippines.

“Give it a try and eventually you will feel fulfilled. Give it a try and give it a go instead of just staying at home,” she said.

Alfafara shared that she will continue to take part in similar events in honor of her mother. Aside from remembering her mother, she would also like to do it to stay healthy and inspire other people around her to do the same.

For those who would like to join the club, they may go to their Facebook page https://en-gb.facebook.com/ filipinointernationaltriathlet es/.

By: Jekah Carillo